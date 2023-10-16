Terror in Brussels, 2 Swedes killed. ‘I’m from ISIS’ – News

There is a manhunt in Brussels after a new terrorist attack which hit the heart of the European capital causing at least two deaths and one injury. The two people were killed with Kalashnikov shots in the late afternoon in a square (Place Sainctelette) in the central area, near the canal that crosses the city not far from the Molenbeek district, from where the terrorist attacks that devastated Paris and threw the France in shock. At around 7.15pm, witnesses saw a man wearing a fluorescent orange jacket and a white helmet get off a scooter and shout ‘Allah akbar’ first at someone who was in the entrance hall of a building, then at a taxi. Immediately afterwards, again according to the first testimonies, the man fled on board the same scooter. No suspects have been apprehended so far. The victims would be two Swedes, perhaps fans who had come to Brussels to watch the match between their national team and the Belgian one.

In the evening, the police feared that the attacker had headed towards the stadium to strike again. In a video published on the Facebook profile belonging to a certain Slayem Slouma, the terrorist can be seen claiming his action and belonging to ISIS. “I am a Mujahid of the Islamic State, whether you like it or not.

We live for our religion and we die for this same religion”, says the man claiming to have killed “three Swedes right now”. Belgian Prime Minister De Croo, the Minister of the Interior and Justice immediately gathered in the cell crisis to follow the evolution of the situation, asking citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, while the anti-terrorism services have taken the case into their own hands. The authorities have decided to increase the alert level and the Ocam, the body for the terrorist threat assessment, was summoned urgently.

“After the shooting – said the mayor of Brussels capital Philippe Close – the police services are mobilizing to ensure security in and around our capital, in cooperation with the Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden”. Close was also at the crisis center to ensure coordination of security forces. The Belgian capital thus falls back into terror after the attack on the Jewish museum which opened the series of attacks claimed by ISIS cells and the double bomb attack which hit the airport and the subway in March 2016, leaving 32 dead and 340 injured , in addition to the three suicide terrorists. According to what was learned in Paris, Minister Gérald Darmanin gave instructions – immediately after the news of the attack in Brussels with the perpetrator on the run – to strengthen controls at the border between France and Belgium. “My thoughts go to the families of the two victims of the despicable attack that took place in Brussels. My absolute support for the Belgian police forces to quickly capture the suspect. We are united against terrorism”, wrote the President of the European Commission on Ursula von der Leyen. “The heart of Europe has been hit by violence. My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the murderous attack in the center of Brussels. My support for the Belgian authorities and security services who are monitoring the situation”, he told echoed the President of the EU Council Charles Michel.

The match valid for the European Championship qualifiers, between Belgium and Sweden, was interrupted following the attack in the center of Brussels. This is what we read in the Belgian media. The match took place at the city’s King Baudouin stadium, where around 35 thousand people were present.

Spectators are currently unable to leave the facility. This is what we read in the Belgian media.

Ambassador to Brussels, ‘no Italians involved’



There is no Italian involved in the Brussels attack at the moment. The Italian ambassador to Belgium Federica Favi says this on Sky Tg24.

Palazzo Chigi, Meloni follows the news from Brussels with concern



“The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni follows with concern the news on the attack carried out in Brussels, in the heart of Europe. Italy strongly condemns all forms of violence, fanaticism and terrorism, and expresses its deepest condolences for the victims and for their families.” We read it in a note from Palazzo Chigi.

Following the attack in Brussels, in which at least two people died, access to the European Parliament was blocked. ANSA ascertained this on site. People inside the Eurochamber have been invited to remain inside the building and, according to what a security manager explains, they can leave at their discretion only assuming full responsibility.

