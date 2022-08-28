On August 26, with the theme of “start from the heart, have a dream of Jetta”, the Jetta brand brought its new Jetta SUV family to the 25th Chengdu International Auto Show.

The journey of the sun and the moon, if it comes out of it, the stars and men are brilliant, if they come out of it. The high-gloss version of the new Jetta SUV is aimed at the young people who are reliable and stable but do not lose their personality. It is based on the new Jetta VS5 and the new Jetta VS7. Adhering to the pure German quality, the new car is comprehensively advanced in appearance and interior, creating a fashionable, cool and superior quality “German SUV”, which further caters to the current aesthetics.

Since Jetta separated from Volkswagen and established an independent brand in 2019, it has successively launched the SUV VS5 and the sedan VA3. It continues to provide users with a variety of vehicle choices with new designs, affordable prices and leapfrog value. On the occasion of the third anniversary of the brand, Jetta took this auto show as an opportunity to officially release a new brand strategy and gradually implement the concept of future travel.

Join hands with the World Table Tennis Championships and make progress together with the champion

In addition, at the event site, Jetta officially announced that it will become the official designated car for the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) in 2022, and invited the world table tennis champion Ding Ning to help out, and compete with Wang Hao and the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Organizing Committee. Miao Yuyuan, Deputy Minister of Publicity and Promotion Department, witnessed the highlight moment of the cooperation between the two parties.

In response to the insights of winning a high-profile life, Ding Ning shared on the spot that table tennis taught me to always maintain a brave heart, no matter whether it is in peaks or valleys, and the road to pursuing my dreams has never been “easy”; no one is always Victory general, when encountering failures and difficulties, face it bravely and persevere, and you will surely succeed. Just like the spirit of the Jetta brand, always stick to the original intention and move forward all the way, and we will be able to dream Jetta.

The third anniversary of the Jetta brand starts from the heart and enters the fast lane of development

It has been 30 years since the Jetta entered China as the first car of FAW-Volkswagen, with a cumulative sales volume of 4 million, and it was once known as the “magic car”. In the past 30 years, Jetta has been fortunate to witness the take-off of China‘s economy and society, and accompanied a generation of Chinese consumers to work, live and start businesses, which has become a classic memory in their hearts. Now the rejuvenated Jetta has embarked on the road of independence. With a total sales volume of 460,000 vehicles in 3 years, it has become the fastest growing new car brand in the past 10 years.

The Jetta brand adheres to its original intention and treats the majority of Chinese users with sincerity and sincerity with mature and excellent product quality and ultra-high cost performance. Also get enthusiastic feedback. Jetta won two first places in the 2021 China Association for Quality User Satisfaction Index, and VS7 won the title of five-star healthy car of China Automobile Research Institute.

FAW Chengdu plant in Sichuan is the manufacturing base of Jetta. At the Chengdu Auto Show, Zhang Tiebin, general manager of FAW-Volkswagen Jetta Brand & Chengdu Branch, announced the future development plan of the Jetta brand. Taking the third anniversary as an opportunity, aiming at the goal of achieving production and sales of 500,000 in 2027, innovating and seeking changes, becoming a high-quality, The national joint venture brand that users love.

The debut of the new Jetta SUV family accelerates the improvement of product layout

The official guide price is 106,800-115,800 yuan for the new Jetta VS5 high-gloss version. The new Jetta VS7 high-gloss version is 126,900-135,900 yuan.

In appearance, the new Jetta SUV high-gloss version is equipped with tough body lines, and a high-gloss blackened sports kit has been added to many parts of the body, including chrome-plated exterior parts, lamp eyebrows, front and rear logos, front and rear lower spoilers, roof, luggage rack , mirrors, door handles are also designed with the same color as the body. The Honor version of the wheel hub has also been blackened, which enhances the sense of movement and highlights the personality.

All new Jetta VS5 models are upgraded with standard projection LED headlights, which are more concentrated and brighter, and the distance is longer, which is more conducive to driving safety.

At the same time, the new Jetta SUV adds 3 new car colors, which greatly improves the overall visual experience, sports fashion, and texture upgrades. The new Jetta VS5 high-gloss version adds a new dynamic blue car color, which creates a fashionable and textured style with high-chroma and high-brightness colors. The new Jetta VS7 high-gloss version has a new color of green cypress, which has a deep connotation, retro elegance, and a sense of luxury. The new Jetta VS5 high-gloss version and the new Jetta VS7 high-gloss version both add the Galaxy Gray color, which is dynamic and elegant.

In the interior of the new Jetta VS5 high-gloss enjoyment version, the original chrome trim is changed to a blue solid paint trim, the seats use the same blue piping and stitching, which together enhance the sense of fashion, and use 3D embossed pattern soft door panels Plug-in, enhance the sense of refinement. The VS5 high-gloss glory version adopts red and black two-color matching, highlighting the sports style.

The new Jetta VS7 high-gloss version adopts a black interior with rose gold spray-painted decorative strips to form a visual contrast, which is different from the traditional silver chrome plating and can better promote individuality; the diamond-shaped quilted door panel inserts further enhance the richness of details. The seat core of the VS7 high-gloss version is positioned and punched to reflect the comfortable texture through the complexity of the process; the microfiber seat flanks of gray suede continue to improve comfort.

Regarding the next product planning, Rasmus Wiedmann, general manager of Jetta Brand & Chengdu Branch, said that the Jetta brand will launch three new ICE models in the future, which will integrate more innovative functions and new designs. In addition, the Jetta brand will also focus on electrified product layout to further meet customer needs.

Released a new brand strategy and re-evolved with the user as the center

Starting from the heart, it is not limited to a rich selection of products. In order to further create a full-dimensional and scenario-based user service, the Jetta brand officially released a new brand strategy, which will upgrade the full-cycle car experience for users from the three dimensions of function, value and emotion. In this regard, Wang Hao, deputy general manager of FAW-Volkswagen Jetta Brand & Chengdu Branch, made a detailed interpretation on the spot.

In terms of functional experience, the brand-new cockpit design awakens the senses, and continuously optimizes the experience of the Internet of Vehicles, bringing users a more comfortable, more convenient and safer travel life.

In terms of value experience, it enriches the extended warranty products, realizes the “value-keeping” of the car, and realizes the “high residual value” of selling the car through the used car certification and second-hand car repurchase, so that users can be more worry-free and save money.

In terms of emotional experience, the Jetta Experience Center has been officially opened. Customers can enjoy the factory pick-up tour, visit the world‘s leading production line, and verify the quality of the car. Users can also stay at the Jetta Station along the 318 road to appreciate the extreme beauty of Sichuan and Tibet. scenery. Feel the rare comfort and warmth in “Fireworks Chengdu”, and enjoy the beautiful life of the city garden.

Write at the end:

For a group of users with brand beliefs, Jetta is an eternal light in their hearts. The independent Jetta strives to live up to the expectations of its fans in terms of products, marketing and services. Starting from the heart, there is a dream Jetta. Taking the Chengdu Auto Show three years after independence as a new starting point for brand development, Jetta has created different models and categories to meet your diversified travel needs, and will open up a beautiful new life for you all the way to Jetta!