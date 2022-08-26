On August 26, with the theme of “start from the heart, have a dream of Jetta”, the Jetta brand brought its new Jetta SUV family to the 25th Chengdu International Auto Show. The scene was crowded with people and the atmosphere was warm. The high-gloss version of the new Jetta SUV even had its own “high-gloss”, leading the trend of strength, attracting many audiences to stop and take pictures.

Since the establishment of the Jetta brand, it has continued to bring users a variety of car choices with new designs, affordable prices and leapfrog value. On the occasion of the third anniversary of the brand, Jetta took this auto show as an opportunity to officially release a new brand strategy and gradually implement the concept of future travel. In addition, at the event site, Jetta officially announced that it will become the official designated car for the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) in 2022, and invited the world table tennis champion Ding Ning to surprise and help out, pushing the popularity of the Jetta booth to a climax.

The third anniversary of the Jetta brand starts from the heart and enters the fast lane of development

31 years ago, Jetta, as the first car of FAW-Volkswagen, ushered in a new era of Chinese sedans. Today, the Jetta brand has become the fastest growing new car brand in the past 10 years with a total sales volume of 460,000 vehicles in three years.

Behind the rapid development of the brand is Jetta’s practical actions to “start from the heart” in all aspects of users, markets and services. In terms of products, Jetta adheres to the original intention of sticking to quality and is more sincere to the majority of Chinese users. With its hard-core product quality, it has won two first places in the user satisfaction index of the China Association for Quality in 2021, and VS7 won the title of five-star healthy car of China Automobile Research Institute. . In terms of service, Jetta is also more meticulous. By fully improving channel coverage, constantly empowering terminal management, and continuously improving the quality of user services.

Regarding the future development plan, Zhang Tiebin, general manager of FAW-Volkswagen Jetta Brand & Chengdu Branch, said that the Jetta brand will take the third anniversary as an opportunity, aiming at the goal of achieving production and sales of 500,000 in 2027, innovating and changing, striding forward, and becoming an excellent quality , The national joint venture brand that users love, allowing more consumers to open a better car life.

The debut of the new Jetta SUV family accelerates the improvement of product layout

In the past three years, the Jetta brand has been continuously improving in continuous innovation, not only completing the product layout of “one door and three jets”, but also meeting the aesthetic needs of the new generation of consumers with personalized customized models. The high-gloss version of the new Jetta SUV made its debut at the auto show, attracting attention with its brilliant appearance, textured interior, Bonjour handling and public quality.

The new Jetta SUV high-gloss version is a customized model specially designed for the calm and reliable young people who pursue individuality. In terms of appearance, three new car colors, namely Vibrant Blue, Cangbaiqing, and Galaxy Gray, have been added, and a blackened sports kit has been added, making it more sporty and fashionable. The interior adopts a multi-color interior design and new color stitching technology, which has a strong fashion texture. More than that, inheriting German genes and public quality, the new Jetta SUV maintains excellent performance in terms of handling performance, technological intelligence and so on.

Regarding the next product planning, Rasmus Wiedmann, general manager of Jetta Brand & Chengdu Branch, said that the Jetta brand will launch three new ICE models in the future, which will integrate more innovative functions and new designs. In addition, the Jetta brand will also focus on electrified product layout to further meet customer needs.

Released a new brand strategy and re-evolved with the user as the center

Starting from the heart, it is not limited to a rich selection of products. In order to further create a full-dimensional and scenario-based user service, the Jetta brand officially released a new brand strategy, which will upgrade the full-cycle car experience for users from the three dimensions of function, value and emotion. In this regard, Wang Hao, deputy general manager of FAW-Volkswagen Jetta Brand & Chengdu Branch, made a detailed interpretation on the spot.

In terms of functional experience, the brand-new cockpit design awakens the senses, and continuously optimizes the experience of the Internet of Vehicles, bringing users a more comfortable, more convenient and safer travel life;

In terms of value experience, enrich the extended warranty products, realize the “value-keeping” of the car, and realize the “high residual value” of selling the car through the second-hand car certification and second-hand car repurchase, so that users can be more worry-free and save money;

In terms of emotional experience, the Jetta Experience Center has been officially opened. Customers can enjoy the factory pick-up tour, visit the world‘s leading production line, and verify the quality of the car. Users can also stay at the Jetta Station along the 318 road to appreciate the extreme beauty of Sichuan and Tibet. scenery. Feel the rare comfort and warmth in “Fireworks Chengdu”, and enjoy the beautiful life of the city garden.

Join hands with the World Table Tennis Championships and make progress together with the champion

At the press conference, the Jetta brand also announced that it has reached an intentional cooperation agreement with the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) in 2022 and will become the official designated car. World Table Tennis Champion Ding Ning came to the scene to witness the highlight of the cooperation with Wang Hao and Miao Yuyuan, Deputy Director of the Event Publicity and Promotion Department of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Organizing Committee.

In response to the insight of winning a high-profile life, Ding Ning shared at the scene that table tennis taught me to always maintain a brave heart, no matter whether it is in the peaks or the valleys, and the road to pursuing my dreams has never been “easy”; no one is always Victory general, when you encounter failures and difficulties, face it bravely and persevere, and you will surely succeed. Just like the spirit of the Jetta brand, always stick to the original intention and move forward all the way, and we will be able to have a dream of Jetta.

In this regard, Wang Hao said that in the past 31 years, Jetta has also been fortunate to witness the take-off of China‘s economy and society, creating a better life for millions of families, and has also become a “national car” in people’s minds. Jetta has changed from a car to a brand, and it is also constantly changing. This is in line with the spirit of table tennis and the attributes of national football. This is why we hope to participate in the next World Table Tennis Championships.

Not only that, at the event site, the Jetta brand also set up a variety of champion PK interactions for the media guests. The guest players competed face-to-face with the champion Ding Ning and showed off their skills in a fun way. They deeply conveyed the sports spirit of being positive and challenging, and also showed the brand image of Jetta’s youthful vitality, fashion and enterprising spirit.

Starting from the heart, there is a dream Jetta. Taking the Chengdu Auto Show as a new starting point for brand development, the Jetta brand will continue to meet the diversified travel needs of users and open a new beautiful life for Jetta!