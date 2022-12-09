Listen to the audio version of the article

If the cost of energy, bottlenecks in the supply chains and inflation are the critical issues that most concern Italian companies in this historic moment, there is another issue that companies have always indicated as a priority to maintain and increase its competitiveness: the presence of specialized workforce and the consequent need to train its employees and update them, to keep pace with new technologies and market transformations.

Precisely to promote the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, the Lombardy Region has approved a new measure on human capital, through the allocation of an additional 30 million euros within the “Continuous Training” measure, which makes a training voucher available to companies worth 2,000 euros per individual worker for a maximum of 50,000 euros for each applicant company.

The company is free to personalize each individual voucher and use it for the training course most in line with the company’s needs. Applications will open on December 13th.

“The objective of the Lombardy Region – explains President Fontana – is to stand alongside companies and workers so that they keep up with the evolution of the labor market through limitless training, which allows skills to be strengthened and greater competitiveness of companies”.

Melania Rizzoli, Regional Councilor for Employment and Training adds: «Continuous Training is our “mother” measure, because the future will increasingly be “lifelong learning”, i.e. a fluid and constant learning process in line with economic and social. A tool with which we guarantee the workforce to be ahead of the future, so as not to leave any male or female worker behind».