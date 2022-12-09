3beea startup that develops technologies for the protection of bees, has raised 5 million euros in a Series A financing round, participated by AG funder Grow impact fund, Anya Capital and the European Space Agency.

What does. Founded in 2017 by Niccolò Calandri and Riccardo Balzaretti and based in the Como area, the company develops technological systems to improve bee health and protect biodiversity. Among the solutions: HiveTech, a 4.0 hive made up of IoT sensors that monitor the health of bees and allow beekeepers to reduce treatments and visits to the apiary. BioScan, an automatic pollinator counting system that uses Artificial Intelligence to recognize types of wild pollinators. And Terra, a system that analyzes the biodiversity of vegetation in 3 European countries, in collaboration with ESA.

Numbers. Since its establishment, the company, which grew up at I3P – Incubator of the Polytechnic of Turin, has developed a network of over 5 thousand beekeepers, farmers and companies, declares 42 employees and has raised funding for 8 million.

Moneyfarm acquires 100% of Profile Pensions

Moneyfarm, an Italian financial consultancy and asset management company, has acquired 100% of Profile Financial Solutions, also known as Profile pensions, a company active in the pension market (one billion euro in assets and 24,000 customers). The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023. We also talked about it HERE.

Fondo Italiano Agri & Food, first closing at 130 million

Italian Investment Fund concluded the first collection phase of the Fondo Italiano Agri & Food, a vehicle dedicated to the agri-food sector. The Fund has reached the threshold of 130 million euros thanks to the support of BF and Cdp equity. The final objective is set at 300 million euros. HERE the details.

Because it’s important. The fund aims to contribute to the modernization of the agri-food sector through the adoption of 4.0 technologies aimed at reducing costs and environmental impact with a view to sustainable development paths.

Numbers. Today, the agri-food sector is configured as fundamental for the pursuit of Mission 2 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan relating to the “Green Revolution and Ecological Transition”, which allocates around 3 billion to the agri-food chain, for the Green Deal and for Sustainable Development Goals related to Climate Change. The supply chain generates an annual turnover of more than 500 billion euros and guarantees employment for almost 3.6 million people.

How much is green tech worth?

Il Social Innovation Monitor of the University of Turin at the end of 2021 detected 486 startups with significant social and environmental impact. The number grew by 28.2% compared to the 349 companies in 2020. In the rest of the world, in 2021, capital invested in green startups grew by 210% compared to 2020, reaching $87.5 billion in funding. A trend that, according to partial data, would appear to have continued in 2022 as well.

Up2You, round da 3.5 million

Up2You closed a 3.5 million euro Seed investment round led by Azimut and also participated by Cdp Venture Capital, through the Energy Tech sector of the Corporate Partners I Fund, the Azimut Digitech Fund and Tecno.

What does. Up2You is a B Corp certified greentech startup that has developed a platform that allows companies to calculate, monitor and eventually reduce their environmental impact. It offsets and neutralizes CO? emissions, and then certifies the commitment on the blockchain.

Online Auto Practices, Asia Group enters

Asia Group, a corporate that deals with car procedures, invests 50 thousand euros and enters Auto Practices Online. Asia Group is part of a total investment round of 200 thousand euros.

What does. Pratiche Auto Online has developed a solution that allows you to finalize the transfer of ownership of cars and motorcycles in just a few steps. The service is already active in the cities of Padua, Treviso, Belluno, Venice, Milan, Rome and Mantua.

The five new startups accelerated by A-Road

CosmicCubbit, Kippy, Spiagge.it and Wetacoo are the startups that will be part of the third acceleration program of A-Road, an initiative by Growth Capital.

What does. In addition to the support, the companies will receive an initial investment of €200,000 from Growth Engine to which up to an additional €300,000 may be added by co-investors.

Equity crowdfunding

This week the startup Fidelio, a quick coupling and release system for dog leashes, closed its campaign on Crowdinvestitalia and collected 67,650 euros, Clickwash 25 thousand euros on mybestinvest.it and Yurekai 204 thousand euros on Crowdfundme.

Atomic, 85 billion invested in Europe in 2022

According to the report The State of European Tech: 2022 edition of the Atomic investment fund Europe will close 2022 with a total of investments equal to 85 billion dollars, a figure lower than the record figure of over 104 billion last year, but which remains the second highest ever recorded.

The case of Italy. Atomico’s analysis revealed a decrease in the availability of tech jobs in 2021 compared to 2021, investments low but with a level of capitalization that still held.

What’s going on in Europe

Energy. German battery cell maker Customcells has raised €60 million in a Series A financing round led by the World Fund, with participation from Porsche, Abacon Capital and Vsquared Ventures.

