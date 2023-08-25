Frontier Airlines Announces New Winter Routes to Mexican Caribbean and Dominican Republic from the USA

Frontier Airlines to Launch New Routes to Mexican Caribbean and Dominican Republic in Winter

Miami, August 24, 2023 – Low-cost airline Frontier has announced the launch of new routes from the USA to the Mexican Caribbean and the Dominican Republic this winter, according to Simpleflying. The airline will begin operating routes to Cancun from Minneapolis, Detroit, and Chicago starting on November 16. Santo Domingo will also see the launch of two new services before the end of the year. A service from Miami to the capital will be launched on November 16, and a Philadelphia (PHL) service will begin flying on December 17. Both routes will operate three times a week.

“We are delighted to expand our non-stop offerings across our entire network. In addition to more routes to Florida, there are also new services to Mexico and the Dominican Republic on the horizon. As we head into winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever,” said Daniel Shurz, the company’s chief commercial officer.

Passengers are encouraged to check-in online, as Frontier has eliminated telephone service for physical check-in. The airline aims to provide a seamless and convenient travel experience for its customers.

With these new routes, Frontier Airlines aims to cater to the increasing demand for travel to popular vacation destinations in the Mexican Caribbean and the Dominican Republic. The airline continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and convenience, offering affordable fares and a wide range of options for travelers.

