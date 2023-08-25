Yao Ming Inducted into the 2023 FIBA Hall of Fame

Xinhua News Agency, Manila, August 24 – FIBA ​​has announced that 12 basketball personalities, including Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, have been officially inducted into the 2023 FIBA ​​Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made through FIBA’s social platforms on the 24th. Yao Ming, who played for the Houston Rockets in the NBA, expressed his gratitude for the honor. “I am honored to be recognized by the FIBA Hall of Fame and will continue to contribute to basketball in the future,” Yao Ming said.

This is not the first Hall of Fame Yao Ming has been inducted into. In 2016, he was also honored with induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As the leader of the Chinese men’s basketball team participating in the 2023 Basketball World Cup, Yao Ming’s induction into the FIBA Hall of Fame adds more significance to his role. The tournament is set to kick off on the 25th, and the Chinese team will face tough competitors in the group stage, including Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico.

Yao Ming’s contributions to basketball both in China and internationally cannot be understated. Recognized for his skills on the court and his professionalism off the court, Yao Ming has become an iconic figure in the sport. With his inclusion in the FIBA Hall of Fame, his legacy is further cemented.

As Yao Ming continues to play an active role in promoting basketball in China, his induction into the 2023 FIBA Hall of Fame serves as a reminder of his enduring impact and his dedication to the sport.

