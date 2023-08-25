KAWS and UNIQLO UT Collaborate Once Again with New Clothing Series and Exclusive Art Book

KAWS and UNIQLO UT Collaborate on New Clothing Series

After yesterday’s preview, the long-awaited joint series by renowned artist KAWS and UNIQLO UT has officially debuted. The collection showcases a total of 10 adult and children’s clothing, featuring KAWS’ iconic characters COMPANION and BFF. With various styles available, such as short sleeves and sweaters, there is something for everyone’s taste.

In addition to the clothing line, KAWS Art Books have been specially created in collaboration with publisher Phaidon. This partnership marks the latest addition to Phaidon’s esteemed contemporary artist series, further highlighting the significance of this collaboration.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike will be pleased to know that the KAWS x UNIQLO UT collection will be released to the public on September 8th. Moreover, customers who make a single purchase including an art book will receive a limited edition KAWS UT shoulder bag as a complimentary gift. Those who purchase more than two items will also be rewarded with random stickers. However, it should be noted that these gifts are limited and will be available while supplies last.

The KAWS x UNIQLO UT collaboration has generated significant buzz and anticipation among fans of both brands. The unique blend of KAWS’ distinct artistic style and UNIQLO’s commitment to affordable fashion has undoubtedly created a collection that is not to be missed. Mark your calendars and get ready to elevate your wardrobe with this exciting collaboration on September 8th!

Image Source: UNIQLO UT Official Website

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

