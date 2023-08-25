Qingyuan Automotive Electronics Supply Chain Conference Unites Industry Leaders for ‘Chip Era’

“Chip Era” Qingyuan Automotive Electronics Supply Chain Conference Held in Qingyuan

QINGYUAN, August 24 – The “Chip Era” Qingyuan Automotive Electronics Supply Chain Conference took place at the Qingyuan International Hotel today. With a focus on the theme of “‘chip’ era · ‘link’ connection · new future,” the conference saw the participation of renowned entities such as GAC Group, Tianfeng Securities, Tencent Group, as well as over 300 provincial and municipal enterprises from the automotive, electronic information, and finance sectors. The objective of the gathering was to strategize and foster the high-quality development of the automotive industry’s strategic industrial clusters. To make significant contributions, notable figures including Wen Wenxing, deputy secretary of the Qingyuan Municipal Party Committee and mayor, and Zhuang Lecong, second-level inspector of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, attended the event and delivered key speeches.

Wen Wenxing expressed that the Qingyuan Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have leveraged the opportunity of the state’s encouragement towards the development of energy-saving vehicles and new energy vehicles. The committee proactively engaged with leading automotive companies, accelerated the formation of industrial funds, and prioritized key areas such as lightweight aluminum profiles, electronic circuit boards, and battery materials for automobiles. The focus has been on expediting the enhancement of the supplementary chain, strong chain, and extended chain in sectors including accessories and accessories. The aim is to establish a transformation and incubation platform for new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles, facilitating the agglomeration and growth of automotive electronics and spare parts industries in Qingyuan. Subsequently, Wen Wenxing emphasized the city’s intention to forge robust communication channels and deepen cooperation with enterprises. Guided by the needs of leading vehicle firms such as GAC Group, Qingyuan aims to accurately align with development trends, provide support and guidance to foster the expansion of the city’s auto parts industry, and create more “supporting experts” in specialized fields. Wen Wenxing expressed firm confidence in building the auto parts industry into a leading sector with advantages and competitiveness within Qingyuan. He also outlined active integration into Guangdong’s trillion-dollar auto industry cluster and set the target of breaking through the 100 billion mark in the scale of upstream and downstream industrial chains by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan.”

Representing the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Zhuang Lecong, a second-level inspector, highlighted the automobile industry’s significance as a pillar sector in Guangdong’s economy. In the period from January to July this year, the province’s automobile manufacturing industry generated an industrial added value of 145.98 billion yuan and produced 2.7381 million vehicles, representing 17.8% of the country’s total. Guangdong’s automobile output has consistently ranked first in the nation for several years. Regarding Qingyuan, Zhuang stressed its advantageous position as the closest city to the central area of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as its largest development space and optimal ecological conditions. This year, Qingyuan was chosen as the primary platform for the orderly transfer of supported industries, backed by the province’s important construction projects. In view of the favorable policies, funds, talent, technology, land, and other essential resources, Zhuang urged entrepreneurs to seize new opportunities for the development of Qingyuan’s automobile industry. The inspector called for consensus on development, deepening industrial collaboration, active participation in the investment and construction of Qingyuan’s automobile industry, and the joint creation of a new era for the sector’s growth.

During the conference, keynote speeches on cutting-edge topics within the automotive industry were delivered by Zheng Heng, deputy general manager of GAC Group, Zhao Xiaoguang, vice president of Tianfeng Securities, and Zhao Yanning, deputy general manager of Tencent Smart Transportation City and Network Union. The event also witnessed the signing of vital enterprise projects, including the strategic industrial cluster project for automobile lightweight technology and the new energy automobile production base project.

Lin Kecong and Cen Zhongjian, leaders of Qingyuan City, as well as Lin Xuekai, director of the Regional Economic Division of the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, were also in attendance at the conference.

Overall, the “Chip Era” Qingyuan Automotive Electronics Supply Chain Conference proved to be a vital platform for collaboration among key players in the automotive industry. With the support of industry leaders and local government, Qingyuan is poised to further its position as a thriving hub for automotive electronics and spare parts, driving the region’s economy towards new frontiers.

