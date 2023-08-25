Building a Bridge of Love: Jiaxing Technician College Organizes Summer Home Visits to Strengthen Family-School Connection

Hot summer trip, strong family-school love——Jiaxing Technician College organizes teachers to carry out summer home visits

Jiaxing Technician College is taking a proactive approach to strengthen the connection between the school and families by organizing teachers to conduct summer home visits. With the scorching heat of summer in full swing, this initiative aims to create a warm and nurturing environment for both students and their families.

Recognizing the importance of personalized education, the school leaders have carefully planned and arranged the home visit program. Specific requirements were set for the visit process, precautions, and division of labor among the personnel involved. The visits were organized by department, with each teacher visiting students from their respective departments and designated key individuals chosen by class teachers. The visits were conducted in the form of door-to-door interactions between teachers and families.

Despite the intense heat, the teachers remained committed to their mission of fostering strong relationships between home and school. During the home visits, teachers took the time to actively and patiently communicate with parents and students. They gained a comprehensive understanding of the students’ summer study and living conditions, providing timely guidance on academic and personal matters. Safety was also a key focus, with teachers reminding parents and students to be cautious and prevent accidents related to drowning, electric shocks, fraud, traffic, and eating. Additionally, teachers sought feedback from parents on school work and educational development, addressing any concerns or confusion surrounding student and family education.

The enthusiasm and gratitude shown by parents during the visits were heartening for the teachers. The warm and relaxed atmosphere allowed for cordial interactions, fostering a stronger bond between the school and families. Parents expressed their appreciation for the commitment and dedication of the teachers who braved the heat to visit their homes, pledging their active cooperation with the school’s work.

Home visits serve as a beautiful educational journey, fostering the modernization of family education and complementing the school’s efforts in teaching and education. Through these visits, teachers gain a more comprehensive understanding of their students’ individual circumstances, allowing them to tailor their teaching methods to better meet their needs. Furthermore, the visits serve as an opportunity to emphasize safety education, enhancing awareness among students and parents. The strong connection between home and school created through these visits provides a solid foundation for students to have a safe and enjoyable summer vacation.

The success and positive feedback received from parents have inspired the college to further strengthen the bond between home and school. By prioritizing this relationship, the college aims to have a broader impact, not just within the individual students and families, but also within the wider society. Jiaxing Technician College is committed to the educational effect of “educating a child, driving a family, and affecting the whole society.”

As the scorching summer continues, Jiaxing Technician College ensures that education thrives, even in the face of extreme temperatures. Through their dedicated efforts, teachers are bridging the gap between school and home, fostering a love for learning and cultivating a strong sense of family-school unity.

