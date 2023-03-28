Home Business Tesla investigates 50,000 Model Xs for seat belt malfunctions
Tesla investigates 50,000 Model Xs for seat belt malfunctions

Today, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the US transport regulator, said it had opened an investigation into approximately 50,000 Tesla Model Xs, produced in 2022 and 2023, to see if there are any problems related to a possible malfunction of the seat belts.

The investigations in question would have been opened after the regulatory authority received two complaints reporting malfunctions in the front seat belts, and in particular on the operating mechanism of the pretensioners.

NHTSA has opened a so-called preliminary assessment “to evaluate the extent, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.” At the moment, Tesla has not provided any comment on the matter.

However, this is just the latest case involving Tesla. Just a few months ago, in February, Tesla was forced to update the software on 360,000 of its electric cars to address faults in self-driving technology. But not just in early March, regulators launched another investigation after owners of two Teslas reported that their car’s steering wheel came off their cars while they were driving.

