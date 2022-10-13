Listen to the audio version of the article

The new project that aims to guide, train and create jobs is called District Italy. Starting from the technical professions.

Young people, training, work, in short, favoring synergies and the ability to create a system between companies, the academic world and schools, to create the necessary skills and fill that gap of professional figures in the technical sectors that is often denounced by the business and production world.

District Italy was presented by the Elis Consortium, which unites companies, universities and schools during the Ceo Meeting

“We have to make our kids understand – explained the CEO of the FS Italiane Group Luigi Ferraris – that technical skills are not Serie B solutions. They are professions that must be valued and told well”. Today, explained Ferraris, the world of transport and infrastructure needs about 350,000 technicians, IT experts, carpenters, renewable energy experts. To fill this gap, it is necessary to encourage and sensitize young people to undertake technical careers from middle school: “As the FS Group we are very committed to this issue, our ten-year Business Plan is also useful for understanding what we are doing and what contribution we can make To the country”.

Over the course of the Industrial Plan, for example, FS expects investments and 40,000 hires over the next 10 years.