Nardella leads the Eurocities delegation to the meeting with the EU Commission: “Let’s rebuild Ukraine and face the energy crisis”

Reconstruction of Ukrainian cities and energy crisis in European cities. These are the central themes at the center of the face to face between the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenand a delegation from Eurocities, an association of 200 medium-large European cities chaired by the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella. Lasted an hour and a half, the first official meeting between the parties, which was also attended by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschkoand that of Riga, capital of Latvia, Martins Stakisthe goal was to “create a technical-operational control room” for the

