The new coach of Derthona is Marcello Chezzi: 46 years old, from Modena, long experience with amateurs in Virtus Castelfranco, an Emilian formation in which he worked until 2017, when he moved to Savona, then directed by the current president and sporting director of Derthona , Cristiano Cavaliere and Roberto Canepa. In that season, Savona finished third in the league and played in the playoffs: Chezzi then did not continue the experience for the landing in Serie B at the Carpi, except to resign after three games and then resume coaching last year, in Emilian Excellence at Progress, Castel Maggiore team.

He is therefore the substitute for Fabio Fossati, the coach on whom the Juventus management had set the season with a play off goal, but with mediocre results so far, only one victory and three defeats in eight games. A sign that something did not happen between the coach and the team or the environment, despite some flashes of good play and organization and a good ability to react which led to several comebacks in the early rounds. «Unfortunately football is linked to results and something is not working – commented sports director Canepa – It is a situation for which we are all responsible: coach, managers, players. Sorry both professionally and humanly to change coach, but not all seasons are as successful as you would like. We now rely on a valuable coach, with whom we have already worked in Savona, a coach who in turn deserves opportunities and we hope he will help us to get out of the negative situation. For the squad, we will evaluate together, exactly as we would have done with Fossati, in view of the December market ». Probable a change of form, as in the past Checchi has often adopted the 4-2-3-1, compared to the three-way defense favored by Fossati. Sunday thrilling debut on the field of Sanremese, second in the standings. –

