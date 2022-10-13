Home News Parisotto, former CEO of Scarpa and president of Sportsystem, struck down by a heart attack
News

Parisotto, former CEO of Scarpa and president of Sportsystem, struck down by a heart attack

by admin
Parisotto, former CEO of Scarpa and president of Sportsystem, struck down by a heart attack

Andrea Parisotto, president of the Sportsystem association and the Scarpone Museum, suddenly passed away. At just 49 he was hit by an illness that left him no way out.

Parisotto was for a long time in “Scarpa”, on the board of directors and then as CEO. He left the company in 2018 to embark on a new venture, founding Ap8 Invest Holding Company, an investment company specializing in small business development.

Montebelluna’s manager in April 2021 was appointed president of the Sportsystem Association and of the Scarpone Museum Foundation.

See also  Welcome new recruits! 61 Diqing hot-blooded men rushed to the military camp

You may also like

Chivasso, killed with 3 gunshots: investigating the legacy...

Liliana Segre, the speech to the Senate: “The...

Assisted suicide, the Vicenza health company gives consent...

Contarena case, the owner of the bar asks...

Falls for 200 meters from the Croda Bianca,...

Public play, protection of legality and health, the...

Dizziness of history – Ida Dominijanni

Looking down at the earth from space, the...

A logistic hub in Scarmagno First green light...

The United States lowers the age of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy