Andrea Parisotto, president of the Sportsystem association and the Scarpone Museum, suddenly passed away. At just 49 he was hit by an illness that left him no way out.

Parisotto was for a long time in “Scarpa”, on the board of directors and then as CEO. He left the company in 2018 to embark on a new venture, founding Ap8 Invest Holding Company, an investment company specializing in small business development.

Montebelluna’s manager in April 2021 was appointed president of the Sportsystem Association and of the Scarpone Museum Foundation.