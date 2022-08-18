Home Business Ftse Mib closes at + 1%, in the dust of Tenaris
Business

Ftse Mib closes at + 1%, in the dust of Tenaris

by admin

Rises for the markets after yesterday’s declines. The Ftse Mib closed today at + 1% at 22,985 points, while Wall Street moved just above par. Last night, the minute Fed meeting of 26-27 July signaled that the US central bank is ready for further rate hikes until inflation falls substantially. Several participants, however, warned of the risks of excessive monetary tightening and predict that a slowdown in monetary policy normalization will be appropriate at some point.

Today on the macro front, the final reading of eurozone inflation confirmed the acceleration to + 8.9% in July. Isabel Schnabel, a member of the board of the ECB, today declared that the inflation outlook has not improved and that further price hikes in the short term cannot be excluded.

In Piazza Affari stands the + 4.23% of Tenaris; good also Stm + 3.24% after the heavy -4% of the eve. On the other hand, TIM was weak (-0.75%). Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) touched on the single network theme. “The issue is very delicate, but the position of Fratelli d’Italia is that of a single network, as happens in all the great Western democracies, which is publicly owned and not vertically integrated”, said Giorgia Meloni during her speech to “24 Mattino estate” broadcast today on Radio24.

See also  The data will not lie!Inflation is increasing, which may not be a good thing for the stock market

You may also like

Bona Films lands on A-shares at the daily...

Cryptocurrencies: ECB prepares rules for banks against the...

Experts interpret Tencent’s Q2 financial report: should focus...

College student trades a stock meme and earns...

The professional integration of central enterprises and the...

Buyback Ovs: between 11-17 August purchased 241,500 ordinary...

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Promoting the...

Manchester United: Apollo private equity would be among...

Jiangsu Bank’s science and technology bills landed to...

The return of Adam Neumann: the ex WeWork...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy