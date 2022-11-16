Start of the day with little movement for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib, back from a streak of seven consecutive rises, marks a drop of 0.06% to 24,683 points. Among the individual stocks, +1.6% for Leonardo, +1.7% for Tenaris and more than +1% for Enel stand out. Saipem, on the other hand, struggles (-2%9 after the raly of almost +5% the day before. TIM is also down with -1.57%.

Markets are eyeing geopolitical tensions following a rocket attack on NATO member Poland that left two dead. NATO ambassadors are to hold a meeting today to discuss the attack; however, Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have urged caution to avoid an escalation with Russia, especially as there are doubts about the missile’s provenance and Moscow has denied responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, former US president Donald Trump has declared his intention to re-elect in 2024. From the macro front, inflation in the UK rose to 11.1% in October from 101.1% the previous month, thus touching the highs of the last four decades.