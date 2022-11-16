BALI – So the G20 concluded as expected, with a statement that “a majority of the members condemns the war in Ukraine“. However, it is impossible not to read this communiqué, obviously rejected by Russia, in the light of the two missiles that fell on the Poland. Because even if it will be confirmed that it was not an intentional attack, this incident demonstrates the urgency of mobilizing quickly to find a solution to the conflict, before it drags the whole world towards unimaginable dangers and consequences.

“This year