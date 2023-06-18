Home » Ftse Mib ready for a new attack on the highs of early 2022
Ftse Mib ready for a new attack on the highs of early 2022

The Nikkei is once again the protagonist in the week (+4.4%)

by Andrea Gennai

Stock lists close the week of Fed and ECB meetings with significant increases. The Nikkei is once again in the lead, jumping by 4.4% and aiming for the highs of 1989. The great appeal of the technology sector then favors the Nasdaq 100 (+3.8%). Emerging companies also did well (+3.7%). In Europe, Milan archives a +2.6% and is approaching the 28 thousand points area, the one that corresponds to the highs of the beginning of 2022 and which has already been tested 3 times this year without success. Finally, the S&P 500 and Dax lead…

