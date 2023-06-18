Ftse Mib ready for a new attack on the highs of early 2022

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stock lists close the week of Fed and ECB meetings with significant increases. The Nikkei is once again in the lead, jumping by 4.4% and aiming for the highs of 1989. The great appeal of the technology sector then favors the Nasdaq 100 (+3.8%). Emerging companies also did well (+3.7%). In Europe, Milan archives a +2.6% and is approaching the 28 thousand points area, the one that corresponds to the highs of the beginning of 2022 and which has already been tested 3 times this year without success. Finally, the S&P 500 and Dax lead…