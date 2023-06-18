Ceremony in Turin closes the 31st national meeting of the Artillery – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 18 – This morning’s military celebrations in Turin concluded the 31st national gathering of Italian artillerymen, which coincided with the centenary of the arms association, which brings together artillerymen in service and in leave of absence.



The military ceremony was held in Piazza Castello where, among others, the national medal collection of the association, the war flag of the artillery weapon, that of the 185th parachute artillery regiment, and the banners of the City of Turin were lined up. , Asti and Biella, decorated with a gold medal for military valor.



Among the authorities who attended, Brigadier General Pierluigi Genta, national president of the association (who read a message from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella), army corps general Carlo Lamanna, commander for training, specialization and Army doctrine (representing the Army Chief of Staff, Army Corps General Pietro Serino); army corps general Giovanni Caravelli, dean of artillery. President Alberto Cirio spoke for the Piedmont Region, councilor Giovanna Pentenero represented the City of Turin, which sponsored the gathering.



Approximately 2,000 artillerymen present in the city, who paraded from Piazza San Carlo to Piazza Castello, on the occasion of this important gathering which coincided with the centenary of the association (remembered with the issue of a postage stamp by the Ministry of Enterprise and of Made in Italy).



(ANSA).

