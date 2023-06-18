Home » Sport – Formula 1: Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix




Montreal (German news agency) – Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver crossed the finish line in Montreal on Sunday ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), thereby securing his racing team’s hundredth Formula 1 victory.

Also in the points on Sunday in places four to ten were Leclerc (Ferrari), Sainz (Ferrari), Perez (Red Bull), Albon (Williams), Ocon (Alpine), Stroll (Aston Martin) and Bottas (Alfa Romeo) . The German Nico Hülkenberg (Haas) ended up in 15th place, Russell (Mercedes) and Sargeant (Williams) were eliminated. In the World Championship rankings, Verstappen is extending his lead over Sergio Perez to 69 points, followed by Fernando Alonso, a further 9 points behind.

