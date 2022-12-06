Home Business Fuels, Codacons: it’s a price alarm after an increase in excise duties
Fuels, Codacons: it's a price alarm after an increase in excise duties

Fuels, Codacons: it’s a price alarm after an increase in excise duties

It is the alarm for the effects of the reduction in the cut of excise duties ordered by the Government.

“We had foreseen an immediate rise in the prices of fuel at the pump as a consequence of the increase in excise duties, and the numbers in the area prove us right – explains the president of Codancons Carlo Rienzi – Today a full tank costs an average of 6.1 euros more than in November with an increase in spending of +146 euros per year per family, but the heaviest effects of the measure adopted by the Government will be felt on retail prices. The increases in fuel prices will in fact cause cascading price increases for goods and services in the coming months, with repercussions on the already skyrocketing inflation rate”.

“We believe that the Government should review the measure on excise duties, extending the reduction at least until the end of the price and bill emergency in Italy, in order to lighten household spending and control inflation” – concludes Rienzi.

