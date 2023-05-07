Rdc, temporary contracts within 80 km. The “fair” offer and the new rules

Rdc, the government’s miscalculations. The real numbers and the risks

Il Basic income changes completely and already since first of August 213 thousand people will lose the cheque. The new Work decree radically changes the rules on subsidies. Here are the main measures. The only job offer linked to the new Income – we read in Repubblica – can be anywhere in Italy, if for an indefinite period. Within 80 kilometers from home, if on time determined, even in administration. Self rejected, voids the check. These are the new relative rules all’offerta “fit”, as rewritten by the reform inserted in the Labor decree approved by the Council of Ministers on May 1st. For what concern 2023the “employable” calculated in 404 mila by the government in the budget law have meanwhile fallen to 213 mila. These 213,000 will lose income from August 1st, 7 months have passed as the budget law says. From September 1, however, they will be able to request the new training allowance from 350 euros per month which is called the Activation Tool (allocated 384 million). Spending savings compared to the Citizenship Income (8 billion) are progressive.

One billion a year – continues Repubblica – is already in the State accounts, even if this year it is reduced due to the incorrect calculation of employables: the State account is 660 million. Then from 2027 the cut doubles: 2 billion in savings. The participation allowance of 350 euros brings the bill down a lot, given that when fully operational it will cost “only” 557 million a year. In 2024, the first year of the reform, the expenditure will be 6.9 billion. Going back to the job offer, this can refer to a full time contract or part-time “not less than 60% full time hours“. And the salary cannot be “less than minimum wages provided for in the collective agreements”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

