Kimberly Scott’s mid-cap growth fund has outperformed 92 percent of its rival funds over the past 15 years. Kimberly Scott, Macquarie Asset Management

Kimberly Scott has led the Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund (WMGAX) for over 22 years. Despite the size of the companies it invests in, its performance over this timeframe has been far from mediocre.

Scott’s mid-cap fund, now worth $5.6 billion in assets, has outperformed 92 percent of its peers over the past 15 years. According to Morningstar, her fund is in the top 12 percent of its category so far this year.