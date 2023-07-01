Fuortes accepts the San Carlo. Backtrack after a party with Renzi and Conte

Fuortes changes his mind, now he’s on pole for San Carlo in Naples

Carlo Further away there would rethought and having categorically ruled out the possibility, he would now decide to accept the role of superintendent for the theatre San Carlo of Naples. It would have been an exclusive party – reveals the Sheet – in which were present among other important exponents of the show but above all of the politicsincluding also Renzi, Conte and Casini to make him change his mind. Now there is also the green light of Parliament which approved the so-called “Fuortes award” which facilitates the process. It is a rule that does not allow ai 70 enni to occupy that role and which in fact prevents the confirmation of the Frenchman Stéphane Lissnerseventy years old.

Now – reports Il Mattino – there is a Roman manager, 63 ennewith experience in theaters, favorite for the job: the former Rai managing director. “I hear everyone and I’m also evaluating other possibilities, but Carlo Further away stay in pole position“, says the mayor of Naples and president of the opera foundation, Gaetano Manfredi, which dictates the line, and also the times. “We are close to starting the procedures. Our goal is to complete them by July 30, ”she explains. Only the ones remain to be decided mode for the choice of dopo-Lissner. “We will evaluate them in the coming days”, says Manfredi, confirming his intention to return a guide to the theatre before Augustas promised to the unions.

