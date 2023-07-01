12 in 1 precision electric screwdriver set: three speeds, ONE UNMISSABLE price

The set of HOTO screwdrivers 3.6V is a versatile and practical tool for a variety of applications. This all-in-one cordless electric screwdriver offers three different pairs of interchangeable heads and twelve long 2-IN S2 steel bits, allowing you to tackle a wide variety of range of jobs of assembly and disassembly.

Thanks to her 3.6V rechargeable battery, this screwdriver offers enough power to tackle DIY projects, home repairs and more. Its ergonomic and compact shape makes it easy to handle and control during use. Take it up today Amazon for only €31 thanks to the 20% coupon on the page and the basic discount of .

The set of screwdrivers HOTO is space

One of the distinctive features of the HOTO screwdriver is the presence of a built-in shadowless LED light. This light illuminates the work area without creating shadows, allowing you to clearly see what you are working on even in low light conditions.

The screwdriver set PICTURE it is ideal for a variety of applications, including the furniture assembly, repairing electronics, installing bicycle accessories and so much more. The long steel points 2-IN S2 they are strong and durable, capable of tackling precision work with ease.

In addition, this electric screwdriver offers a speed control mechanism couple which allows you to adjust the clamping force according to your needs. This helps you avoid damaging the screws or applying excessive force while working.

With the HOTO 3.6V screwdriver set, you’ll have a reliable and convenient tool to deal with a variety of assembly and disassembly projects. Its versatility, combined with the convenience of interchangeable tips and the luce LED shadowless, make it a great choice for your DIY needs, whether at home or in the office. Well then, if you want to grab this super set, go up Amazon where do you get it for only €39 thanks to coupon on page with 15% discount.

If you want updates on this topic, enter your email in the box below:

By filling out this form, I agree to receive information relating to the services referred to on this page in accordance with the privacy policy.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

