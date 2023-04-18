Home » G7 sends clear message to China
G7 sends clear message to China

G7 sends clear message to China

The G7 countries expressed their determination to tighten sanctions against Russia. China was not named, but said it would “intensify coordination to prevent third-party arms sales to Russia.” Measures will be taken against those who provide material support to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Any solution to the conflict must ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has caused itself. There should be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as attacks on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.

