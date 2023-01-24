Home Business Galaxy 23 Ultra shooting sample exposure: 30x zoom resolution comparable to previous generation 20x zoom_Function_Video_Optics
Original title: Galaxy 23 Ultra shooting sample exposure: 30x zoom resolution comparable to previous generation 20x zoom

News from IT House on January 23,Samsung officially previewed the Space Zoom feature in the latest uploaded YouTube Shorts short video. With 100x optical zoom, it is easier to photograph the moon.The official announcement mentions “Epic nights are coming” (Epic nights are coming).

Judging from the video, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may have better night shooting capabilities, and the Nightography function may be extended to the front camera and video recording functions.

Foreign netizen Edwards Urbina shared a set of streetlight photos, which were reposted by domestic digital blogger @i冰宇宙. @i冰宇宙 said that the S23 Ultra’s 30X lens is as clear as the S22 Ultra’s 20X lens.

3x zoom

10x zoom

30x zoom

IT House summarizes the camera information of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

  • Main camera: 200 million pixels, f / 1.7, supports optical image stabilization
  • Ultra-wide-angle lens: 12MP, f/1.4, 120-degree FOV
  • Telephoto lens: 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, supports optical image stabilization
  • Periscope telephoto lens: 10 megapixels, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom, supports optical image stabilization

In addition, Edwards Urbina also shared three sets of comparative photos of the Nightography function of the Galaxy S23 Ultra model, but its authenticity cannot be confirmed at present. Netizens of IT House are invited to judge for themselves.

Nightography is not enabled

Turn on the Nightography function

Nightography is not enabled

Turn on the Nightography function

Nightography is not enabled

Turn on the Nightography function

