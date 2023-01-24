During Fitur 2023, the most important tourism fair in Spain and one of the most strategic in the world, Colombia generated business expectations that reached US$15,647,570, a figure that represents a growth of 85% compared to what was generated in the previous edition. .

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, and the accompaniment of ProColombia, the country participated with a delegation of 38 companies, operators, regional promotion entities and one airline. Colombian companies had 578 appointments with businessmen from 48 countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Mexico and Italy during the days aimed at professional audiences (January 18-20). In addition, 90% of the members of the delegation stated that they had business opportunities.

The country, which came to this international fair with the message “Colombia, world power of life”, offered an average of 950 cups of coffee per day at the bar of the National Federation of Coffee Growers.

During the weekend (January 21 and 22), the days of the final public, hundreds of visitors came to the Colombia stand to enjoy its cultural displays such as the Vallenato party performances by Jorge Antonio Oñate; the typical dances of the Macondo Native Cultural Association; the presence of Danceable Cali; and the typical gastronomic tastings in charge of the mythical restaurant Patacón Pisao.

In search of opportunities with key players

During the agenda of the Colombian delegation in Madrid, appointments were made with key players such as the Institute of Foreign Trade, the Spanish Chamber of Commerce or the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations.

Likewise, meetings were held with organizations such as the World Tourism Organization or the Development Bank of Latin America, among others, and strategic meetings were even held with representatives of destinations such as Costa Rica, Mexico, Venezuela or Guatemala and the media.

The Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, highlighted that “Fitur has become one of the most important scenarios for tourism businesses in Latin America, where Colombia is positioned among the most attractive countries in the region due to its natural and cultural diversity.” .

The official added that during the five days of the fair “we made the country’s tourist offer known, which now includes new peace destinations, and we participated in several international events in which we had the opportunity to tell how tourism is consolidated as a tool that contributes to total peace and environmental regeneration. Our new management model is attractive to other countries because it is done in harmony with life.”

For her part, Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, highlighted that “Fitur has been a key scenario to contribute to the generation of business in the Colombian tourism sector. The figures achieved at the fair prove it. I also want to highlight the robust agenda that we have maintained these days with key players in the international tourism scene, both from the public and private sectors, who help us position ourselves as a sustainable and biodiverse destination that supports their communities.”

Within the framework of the fair, the Illustrated Manual for Tour Guides of the Magdalena River was also launched, a document that is expected to serve as a tool for guides in Colombia to have more information about its history, social fabric, and cultural and natural wealth. ; and, in addition, a Kitesurfing Guide was released so that travelers, amateurs and professionals can practice this sport in various destinations in the country and four new artisanal tourist routes led by Artesanías de Colombia were presented.

The organic architecture of the fair stand imitated nature through triangular gigantographs where the sustainable destinations of the country were shown, focused on respecting the local population generating development. Through it, they were encouraged to visit the six major tourist regions of the country: Greater Colombian Caribbean, Colombian Eastern Andes, Colombian Western Andes, Colombian Massif, Colombian Pacific, and Colombian Amazon – Orinoquía.

For many of the international businessmen who attended the stand, Fitur has become the ideal setting to “establish face-to-face relationships with Colombian businessmen and generate the seed of future trust relationships.”

Mónica Anacona, Tourism Coordinator of the Mayor’s Office of Popayán, who for the first time participated with her entity in Fitur, assured that “we have very high expectations, since the tourists who visit us the most are from Madrid, followed by those from France”. . In turn, Laura Jimena Murcia, Secretary of Economic Development and Tourism of Zipaquirá, stressed that “we want to strengthen business strategies that allow us to promote ourselves to international tourism.”

An industry on the rise in Colombia

In 2022, 4.6 million non-resident visitors arrived in the country, which represents a growth of 112% compared to 2021.

The generation of foreign currency from passengers and trips reached US$5,262 million in the third quarter of 2022, increasing 153.3% compared to the same period in 2021.