Tram News: On the evening of December 7,Ganfeng Lithium IndustryAccording to the announcement, due to insider trading in the shares of Jiangte Electric, the company received the “Administrative Penalty Advance Notice” issued by the Jiangxi Supervision Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The Jiangxi Securities Regulatory Bureau plans to confiscate Ganfeng Lithium’s illegal income of 1.1053 million yuan and impose a fine of 3.3159 million yuan. At the same time, Li Liangbin, chairman and president of Ganfeng Lithium Industry, will be warned and fined 600,000 yuan; Ou Yangming, then secretary of the board of directors, gave a warning and imposed a fine of 200,000 yuan.

The notice shows that on June 8, 2020, Jiangte Motor submitted the “Report on Measures to Resolve Jiangte Motor’s Delisting Risks” to the Yuanzhou District People’s Government of Yichun City (hereinafter referred to as the Yuanzhou District Government), mentioning a number of “prevention face value Measures for delisting below 1 yuan”, including “introducing strategic investors and enhancing confidence in the secondary market” and so on.

From June 2020, Ganfeng Lithium Industry, promoted by the Yuanzhou District Government, has approached Jiangte Motor. On June 18, 2020, Li Liangbin, chairman and president of Ganfeng Lithium Industry, Ouyang Ming, then secretary of the board of directors, and Yang Manying, vice president and chief financial officer, visited Jiangte Motor, and the two sides exchanged views on cooperation matters.

Arranged by Li Liangbin’s decision-making, Ouyang Ming was in charge, and the staff of the securities department was responsible for the specific operation. The “Ganfeng Lithium Industry” securities account traded “*ST Jiangte” stocks during the sensitive period of insider information. On June 22, 2020, Ganfeng Lithium Industry transferred 30 million yuan to the “Ganfeng Lithium Industry” securities account. From June 23 to July 2, 2020, the “Ganfeng Lithium Industry” securities account bought “*ST Jiangte” stocks, with a purchase amount of 26.4837 million yuan.

On July 4, 2020, Ganfeng Lithium proposed to the Yuanzhou District Government to acquire Jiangte Motor. On July 8, 2020, the Yuanzhou District Government responded to Ganfeng Lithium’s appeal.

All were sold from July 8 to July 9, 2020, with a sales amount of 27.6329 million yuan and a profit of 1.1052 million yuan. The funds obtained from selling stocks were deposited in the securities account of “Ganfeng Lithium Industry”. The above illegal facts are proved by relevant announcements of Jiangte Electric, relevant securities and bank account information, transaction records, calculation data of the exchange, and transcripts of relevant personnel inquiries, etc., which are sufficient to confirm.

Ganfeng Lithium Industry said that this matter may affect Jiangxi GanfengLithium batteryThe spin-off and listing of Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Ganfeng Lithium Battery”) will have an impact. The final conclusion is subject to the administrative penalty decision issued by the Jiangxi Supervision Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

On the evening of November 23, Ganfeng Lithium Industry announced that according to the company’s development strategy of building Ganfeng’s ecological cycle, in order to promote the business development of its holding subsidiary Ganfeng Lithium Battery, and support it to seize opportunities to expand and strengthen its lithium battery business, the company agreed to Start the demonstration of the feasibility plan of Ganfeng Lithium’s spin-off and listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and authorize the company and the management of Ganfeng Lithium to promote the spin-off and listing of Ganfeng Lithium in a timely manner according to the operation of Ganfeng Lithium and relevant laws and regulations.

In terms of finance, in the first three quarters of this year, Ganfeng Lithium achieved operating income of 27.611 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 291.45%; net profit attributable to the parent was 14.794 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 498.31%. In the third quarter, the operating income was 13.168 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 340.48%; the net profit attributable to the parent was 7.541 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 614.05%.Ganfeng Lithium Industry said that the company’s operating income growth was mainly due to the production of products in the current period.Salesand price rises.

According to data, as of the close on December 7, Ganfeng Lithium closed at 81.39 yuan per share, with a total market value of 155.8 billion yuan. The stock price has fallen by 20.08% this year.

Tram Exchange 2022/12/08

Original title: Ganfeng Lithium Industry was fined 4.42 million yuan for insider trading in Jiangte Motor stock case