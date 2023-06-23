Gangdi’s technology sprints to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange: annual revenue of 500 million yuan plans to raise 660 million yuan_Automation_Company_Production

Original title: Gangdi technology sprints to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange: annual revenue of 500 million plans to raise 660 million

Leidi.com Lei Jianping June 23

Wuhan Gangdi Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Gangdi Technology“) recently submitted a prospectus and is preparing to be listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Gangdi Technology plans to raise 656 million yuan.

Among them, 193 million yuan was used for the construction project of Gangdi Technology Manufacturing Base, 155 million yuan was used for the construction project of Gangdi Technology R&D Center, 120 million yuan was used for the construction project of Gangdi Intelligent R&D Center, and 86.51 million yuan was used for the national sales and service For the operation center construction project, 100 million yuan will be used to supplement working capital.

Once Gangdi Technology goes public, there will be another listed company in Wuhan.

Annual revenue 500 million

Gangdi Technology is an enterprise focusing on product development, production and sales in the field of industrial automation. Its products mainly include automation drive products, intelligent control systems, and management system software.

At present, the products are mainly used for stand-alone automatic control of various medium and large equipment, and automatic control of equipment production operations.

Industrial automation can be divided into equipment stand-alone automation, equipment production process automation, and enterprise production management automation according to the progressive order of automation levels. The company’s automation drive products are one of the core drive components to realize the automation of equipment stand-alone; the intelligent control system is based on the automation of equipment stand-alone, to realize the remote control or automation of equipment or equipment groups, that is, to realize the automation of the equipment production process;

At the same time, according to the above two business customers’ needs for production management automation and informatization, the company launched management system software based on its own technical foundation, aiming to help customers realize production management automation. One of the directions of business development.

According to the prospectus, the revenue of Gangdi Technology in 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be 242 million yuan, 429 million yuan, and 507 million yuan respectively; the net profit will be 46.5355 million yuan, 62.53 million yuan, and 76.5349 million yuan; They are 38.9495 million yuan, 58.866 million yuan and 75.25 million yuan respectively.

Xiang Aiguo and other 4 people control 72% of the shares

Xiang Aiguo, Xu Linye, Fan Pei, and Gu Yi are the controlling shareholders and actual controllers of the company.

As of the signing date of this prospectus, Xiang Aiguo directly holds 24.43% of the company’s shares, Xu Linye, Fan Pei, and Gu Yi each directly hold 15.80% of the company’s shares, and together control 71.84% of the company’s shares.

Xiang Aiguo, born in April 1964, majored in ship port electrical automation at Wuhan University of Technology (formerly Wuhan Institute of Water Transport Engineering), with a bachelor’s degree. From July 1986 to the present, he worked in Wuhan University of Technology as a senior engineer and a distinguished professor of industry-university-research. He left his post to start a business in May 2022; from December 1999 to December 2021, he served successively as executive director and general manager of Gangdi Electric , Chairman; From March 2006 to now, he has successively served as the executive director, general manager and chairman of Gangdi Group; from December 2009 to now, he has been a director of Singapore Gangdi; since September 2015, he has been the chairman of Gangdi Smart; in 2018 From September to July 2021, he served as the chairman and general manager of Gangdi Software; from July 2021 to the present, he served as the director of Gangdi Software; from September 2015 to the present, he served as the chairman of the company.

Mr. Xu Linye, born in October 1964, has permanent residency in Singapore, majored in electrical automation of ships and ports from Wuhan University of Technology (formerly Wuhan Institute of Water Transport Engineering), with a bachelor’s degree. From July 1986 to December 1999, he served as the deputy section chief of the Work Design Section of Changhang Wuhan Port Machinery Factory; from November 2010 to December 2022, he successively served as a supervisor and director of Gangdi Electric; from March 2006 to present, he served as a supervisor of Gangdi Group Since December 2009, he has served as a director of Singapore Gangdi; since September 2015, he has successively served as a supervisor and director of Gangdi Smart; since September 2018, he has successively served as a supervisor and director of Gangdi Software; since September 2021, he has served as Su Gang Intelligent director; from September 2015 to June 2021, he served as a supervisor of Gangdi Co., Ltd.; from June 2021 to now, he serves as the vice chairman of the company.

Before the IPO, Weng Yaogen held 12.14%, Jiaxing Liding held 7.18%, Songhe Growth held 6.45%, Dongrui Huizhan held 2.16%, and Wang Xianzhong held 0.24%.

After the IPO, Xiang Aiguo held 18.32% of the shares, Xu Linye, Fan Pei, and Gu Yi each held 11.85%, Weng Yaogen held 9.1%, Jiaxing Liding held 5.39%, and Songhe Growth held 4.84%. Ruihuizhan holds 1.62% of the shares, and Wang Xianzhong holds 0.18% of the shares.

