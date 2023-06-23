Home » Mes, Giorgetti and the threat of resignation. Concern for BTPs and the EU
by admin
Giorgetti and the Mes, the threat of resignation in case of non-ratification

Giancarlo Giorgetti is in trouble, the Mes question does not leave him alone. The Minister of Economy is worried for the hard positions of the Lega (his party) and of FdI who seem to have no intention of giving the green light to approve the save states fund. Georgia Melons – writes Il Foglio – he is making fun of his economy minister. The owner of via Venti Settembre, if the Mes should not be ratified, in a compromised picturecould resign the resignation. They are always an advanced possibility: “It can be left“.

A government that for months – continues Il Foglio – has been traveling abroad, with donkey ears, in the name of Borghi, Bagnai and Foti. Well eighteen billion Btpjust placed by the Treasury, risk being reduced to wastepaper. Giorgetti has been talking about for years resignation. This time he has 18 billion reasons to do it. He can do it. The minister is increasingly tightened by Lega, FdI, forced to ratify the appointments requested by Meloni. But his greatest concern concerns the Mes, the Northern League minister fears one reaction from Brussels in case of rejection in Parliament and lack of green light for ratification. The governing majority must take a decisiontime is running out and Bruxelles want a definitive answer.

