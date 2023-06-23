Sarajevo must pay 40 thousand KM to Leotar Sports

This is the biggest fine so far that has been imposed on any of the clubs due to the behavior of the fans.

Source: Promo/FK Leotar Trebinje/Čedomil Mucović

FK Sarajevo, by the decision of the Disciplinary Commission of the FS BiH, is obliged to pay Leotar almost 40,000 KM.

The reason for this was the torches thrown in by Sarajevo fans, which caused damage to the athletics track of the Police stadium. announced FS BiH.



See description

Draconian punishment for Sarajevo! Obliged to pay Leotar a record figure, otherwise there will be a suspension

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel KonjhodžićNo. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

We transmit the commission’s decision in its entirety.

FK ‘Sarajevo’ Sarajevo undertakes to pay financial claims to FK ‘Leotar’ Trebinje based on Article 117 and in connection with Article 111 paragraph 2 of the Disciplinary Rulebook of the NS/FS BiH in the amount of 38,725.00 KM (in letters: thirty-eight thousand seven hundred and twenty-five and 00/100 KM), due to the damage (damage to the certified athletics track) committed by the fans of FK “Sarajevo” Sarajevo, who were located in the north stand of the “Police” stadium, and which offense was committed in match 26 round m:tel of the Premier League of BiH, season 2022/23, between FK ‘Leotar’ Trebinje – FK ‘Sarajevo’ Sarajevo, which was played on 15 April 2023. at the “Police” stadium in Trebinje. FK “Sarajevo” Sarajevo undertakes, on the basis of Article 115, paragraph 2, of the Disciplinary Regulations of the NS/FS BiH, and in connection with Article 2, paragraph 1, point b) indent 4 of the Decision of the Executive of the FS BiH Board, number: 02-3025-5d/21 dated 08/28/2021. , FK ‘Leotar’ Trebinje pays the costs of the procedure in the amount of 1,000.00 (literally: one thousand) KM, in the name of the fee for resolving the club’s submissions in the first instance before the Disciplinary Commission of NS/FS BiH. If FK ‘Sarajevo’ Sarajevo does not pay the amounts specified in points 1 and 2 of this Decision to the designated club and does not submit proof of payment to the Competition and Refereeing Service of the FS BiH, until 14.07.2023. year, FC “Sarajevo” Sarajevo will be SUSPENDEDfrom the next league and cup matches, according to the commission’s decision.