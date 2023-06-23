Bike tour to discover: the GranTour of the Carinthian lakes

Among the Bike Tours to be discovered there is undoubtedly the GranTour of the Carinthian lakes. The south of Austria for its geographical conformation, the landscape, the climate and the efficient transport network is one land that offers endless possibilities to be explored, not least by bicycle. In fact, the sunny southern region of Austria has many proposals for itineraries and structures for trekking cyclists, but also simply for mountain bike lovers. In cyclist-friendly accommodations throughout Carinthiaenthusiasts can look forward to everything they need for a carefree cycling holiday.

The rental stations“Carinthia rent e-Bike” initiative present on the cycle paths in the area there are 60, with over 1,000 bicycles, including their charging stations. Here, bicycles can be rented easily and returned at any station in Carinthia.

Among the many itineraries, the most fascinating explores the part that makes Carinthia unique, the warm bathing lakes: the Grand Tour of the lakes.

“Grand Carinthian Lake Tour” with 20 lakes to see

The flagship for all cyclists is the Grand Tour of the Carinthian lakes. In the form of a double loop (western and eastern, passable separately), the multi-day tour (6/8), divided into 8 stageswinds along the Carinthian lakes with exceptional views and panoramas.

In 2023, the tour was expanded to include a route in central Carinthia with excursion destinations around wine and castles.

In total, 420 kilometers of cycling pleasure together with 20 lakes, wonderful bodies of water that await cyclists on this route. Taking a refreshing dip between rides in turquoise or green waters with pleasant temperatures is a tempting prospect for anyone. Often, in addition to the lakes, you come across the rivers Gail, Drava and Glan, which also have good bathing opportunities. Furthermore, it is possible to cross the lake by bicycle thanks to the boats, such as on Lake Wörthersee, Lake Weissensee or Lake Ossiacher See.

Departure from Villach

They are found along the way countless points of interest for a stopover, such as the herb village of Irschen, the stalactite cave of Obir, the Adventure Forest on Lake Klopein, the Gailtaler Schloss Möderndorf Museum, the Steinhaus Domenig on Lake Ossiacher See; or again, secluded lakeside terraces or breathtaking viewing platforms, such as the world‘s tallest wooden viewing tower on Pyramidenkogel.

The city of the Drava Villach, with its old town, is a good starting point because it is centrally located. On the western ring, the sunny lake trails of Lake Ossiacher See and Lake Millstätter See are the first attractions. In between, the Afritzer See and Feldsee lakes offer refreshing variety. Through the Gailtal Alps, the route reaches the picturesque fjord-like Weissensee and follows the Gitschtal Cycle Path to Lake Pressegger See.

You can cycle in a relaxed way to the east, passing through the Dobratsch Nature Park and back towards Villach.

The eastern loop begins with a hike to the turquoise, shimmering Faaker See; from there the route continues along the 5-star Drau cycle path, through the Rosental and Jauntal valleys, to the Klopeiner See, which is considered the warmest bathing lake in Austria.

New stage: Central Carinthia between vineyards and castles

Dal lago Klopeiner See, the lake ring leads back west to the capital Klagenfurt and continues into the heart of central Carinthia. You pass the Maria Saal cathedral, with the largest bell in Carinthia, and the foot of the historic Taggenbrunn Palace, a cultural meeting place and the largest wine cellar in Carinthia. Before going to one of the bathing beaches on the Längsee, it is worth making a detour to the imposing castle of Hochosterwitz, the impregnable castle of Carinthia. Through St. Veit an der Glan, the route leads into the Glantal valley and the ruins of Liebenfels castle, with the highest medieval watchtower in Carinthia, and then back to Lake Wörthersee via Hörzendorfer See and Maltschacher See.

The Grand Tour of the Carinthian Lakes, with its infrastructure, allows cyclists to devote yourself completely to having fun and focus on the country, its people and its cuisine. Indeed, along the Grand Tour of the lakes, there are numerous traditional inns, refreshment stations and restaurants where hungry cyclists can refresh themselves for the next journey. Carinthian cuisine is the result of a wonderful fusion in the Alpe-Adria region. The result is a simple and creative Carinthian Alpine-Adriatic cuisine that offers culinary delights with tradition, freshness and seasonality.

Individual tour arrangements and package offers (including accommodation, luggage transfer, travel documents, assistance hotline) are available on the Alps2Adria website.

How to reach Carinthia

By car from Venice: 2 and a half hours of travel.

By car from Bologna: 4 hour journey.

By car from Milan: 5 hour journey.

By train from Venice: 3 hours and 50 min. of travel (Villach).

By train from Bologna: 5 hours and 30 min. of travel (Villach).

By train from Milan: 6 hours and 30 min. of travel (Villach).

About Carinzia

Carinthia consists of 9 tourist destinations: Lake Wörthersee with the Rosental Valley, Villach-Warmbad/Lake Faaker See/Lake Ossiacher See, Hermagor-Nassfeld/Pramollo-Pressegger See/Weissensee/Lesachtal, Bad Kleinkirchheim/Lake Millstätter See/mountains Nockberge, Hohe Tauern – Hohe Tauern National Park; Klopeiner See and the Lavanttal Valley – Southern Carinthia, Central Carinthia, Katschberg-Rennweg and the Liesertal valley and Klagenfurt, which is the regional capital city with 100,000 inhabitants

