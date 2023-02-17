Home Business Gas (Amsterdam) drops below €‎50 MWh for the first time in 17 months
Gas (Amsterdam) drops below €‎50 MWh for the first time in 17 months

Gas (Amsterdam) drops below €‎50 MWh for the first time in 17 months

The price of gas quoted in Amsterdam falls below 50 euros for the first time in 17 months.

The price of gas accelerates downwards, due to higher temperatures than the seasonal average and consequently a lower impact on stocks.

In Amsterdam, prices drop 4.4% to 49.7 euros per megawatt hour, after reaching a low for the day of 48.7 euros at the start of December 2021.

Since the beginning of 2023, the price has fallen by around 35%.

