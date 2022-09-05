“With current gas storage and procurement, the supplier companies are not able to supply gas to all their customers and will be able to cover their winter energy needs for a period of no more than 45 days, after which chaos will occur, with heavy rationing, frozen homes and a halt to activities for industries and businesses ». The shock report comes from Assoutenti, who bluntly rejects the energy plan of the Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani.

As is known, gas deposits cover about 20% of our country’s annual needs, and currently storage has stopped at 82.56%, about 15 billion cubic meters available to families and businesses for consumption of gas which, in the winter season, touches 400 million cubic meters per day – explains Assoutenti -. While dependence on Russian gas has dropped from 40% to 18%, on the other hand the very high prices and the diversification strategies of the sources of supply initiated by the government (Algeria, Azerbaijan and regasification plants), have made it possible to replace only 17 of the 29 billion cubic meters of gas imported from Russia and the gas market blocked, because the supplier companies are unable, except for a very few, to buy gas at TTF prices and with gold guarantees to pay.

“The government must tell the truth and carry out a real” glasnost “operation by making public how much gas the companies have purchased and at what price, and clearly stating what the real gas situation is in Italy and the measures it intends to take to cope with the emergency »affirms the president Furio Truzzi. “In the face of this disturbing picture, we believe that extraordinary measures of energy solidarity are necessary to reduce consumption and avoid paralysis in the country, for example, 20% of energy requirements would be saved if the heating switch-on period was postponed by 15 days, anticipating it always shutdown for 15 days »concludes Truzzi.