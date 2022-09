PARIS – Paul Pogba he admits to having paid a sorcerer but, he swears to the French investigators, not to throw the evil eye on his teammate in the national team Kylian Mbappe, as his brother accuses him. The player who returned to Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United gave several details to the magistrates who investigate after he reported threats and an attempted extortion in which he is also involved Mathias Pogbahis older brother.