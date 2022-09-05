Home News Xi Jinping made important instructions on the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in Luding County, Ganzi, Sichuan, calling for saving lives as the primary task and making every effort to rescue the affected people and minimize casualties – Xinhua English.news.cn
　　Xi Jinping made important instructions on the magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Luding County, Ganzi, Sichuan

　　It is required to take saving lives as the primary task and spare no effort to rescue the affected people and minimize casualties

　　Li Keqiang gave instructions

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 5th. At 12:52 on September 5th, Beijing time, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, with a focal depth of 16 kilometers. Up to now, the earthquake has killed 21 people, injured more than 30 people, and damaged some infrastructure such as water, electricity, transportation, and communication.

After the earthquake, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attached great importance to it and made important instructions. The earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in Luding County, Ganzi, Sichuan caused heavy casualties. It is necessary to save lives as the primary task and spare no effort to rescue the affected people. Minimize casualties. It is necessary to strengthen the monitoring of the earthquake situation, prevent secondary disasters, and properly do a good job in the shelter and resettlement of the affected people. The Ministry of Emergency Management and other departments are requested to send a working group to Sichuan to guide the earthquake relief work. The People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force must actively cooperate with local governments to carry out work and do their best to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Premier of the State Council, issued instructions calling for urgent verification of the disaster situation, all-out efforts to rescue and treat the wounded, pay attention to preventing secondary disasters such as landslides and mudslides, properly relocate the affected people, and repair damaged transportation, communication and other infrastructure as soon as possible. . Relevant departments should strengthen guidance and support for local earthquake relief.

According to Xi Jinping’s instructions and Li Keqiang’s request, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the National Health Commission and other departments have sent working groups to the disaster area to guide rescue and relief efforts. Sichuan Province and Ganzi Prefecture have organized rescue forces to carry out disaster relief work, and urgently dispatched tents, quilts, folding beds and other relief materials to the disaster area. Earthquake relief work is being carried out in an orderly manner.

