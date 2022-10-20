ROMA – Gas emergency, decision time comes in Europe. The two-day meeting of the European Council, the last one he will participate in Mario Draghi. On the agenda, the package of measures prepared by the Commission to overcome the winter, despite the decline in Russian supplies, without remaining in the cold or limiting industrial activity. And at the same time to contain the increases in the bill for businesses and consumers.

The premier will be one of the absolute protagonists of the two days. The former president of the ECB will try to convince the partners to introduce a cap on the price of gas. it is the most important proposal that will arrive on the table of the European Council, supported not only by Italy, France and Spain by twelve other member countries. They will have to contend with the wall so far opposed by Germany and Holland, opposed to putting a price limit on suppliers: they fear that gas could take other directions (in particular, LNG traveling by ship) and that it could lead Russia to close definitely the taps. A wall that the clerk Scholz he reiterated today: “With a ceiling on the price of gas, the EU risks having less”.

The other measures that will be discussed and that will have to be approved by the heads of government are also fundamental: they range from the joint purchase of gas, to the creation of a new benchmark for the prices of liquefied gas, and continue with a mechanism for correcting the prices to establish a dynamic limit for transactions on the gas exchange Ttf, to conclude with solidarity rules between Member States in the event of a shortage of supply. Funds to be allocated to member countries to support the bills of businesses and citizens are also under discussion.