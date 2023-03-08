Home Business Wall Street little move at the start, eyes focused on Powell
Business

Wall Street little move at the start, eyes focused on Powell

by admin

Wall Street opens on parity, before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies to Congress. S&P500 (flat), Dow Jones (-0.1%) and Nasdaq (+0.2%) are almost unchanged, with Meta Platforms in the light (+2.1%) thanks to rumors of job cuts.

Treasury yields also showed little change, with the ten-year rate at 3.95% and the two-year rate at 4.88%, while the euro/dollar is down to 1.065.

Powell’s double intervention, scheduled between today and tomorrow, will probably dictate the direction of the markets in the coming days, until Friday’s job report, the other big event this week. The tones of the Fed’s number one could provide indications on the next monetary policy moves in view of the meeting of 21-22 March. Although a 25 basis point rate hike is expected, the door remains open for a more marked hike, by half a percentage point.

Similarly, a still solid reading on the labor market on Friday could justify more tightening measures. At the moment, the markets are pricing in a terminal rate of around 5.4% between July and September.

See also  The Ningde era has fallen sharply again, and the scenery of new energy is no longer beautiful? 丨Market Debate

You may also like

Families – Union criticizes the women’s policy of...

Pd, that’s why the election of outsider Elly...

Women’s Day: The proportion of women in digitization...

Eurovita, the system rescue arrives at the Ania...

AMD Yes! FSR 2.2 plug-in has been applied...

Germany’s start-up scene is missing out on the...

Local transport, the Milanese ATM running for the...

Powell sinks the stock exchanges. Piazza Affari closes...

Huang Lichen: Pay attention to Powell’s congressional testimony...

Space travel: Japan has to blow up its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy