2 eliminated against Chelsea

2 eliminated against Chelsea

Et will be small consolation for the many young Borussia Dortmund players that they will at least bring back memories from London of a very atmospheric evening of football in one of the legendary English football stadiums. And maybe they will eventually benefit from the experience they gained that night, but they didn’t have a real chance of reaching the quarter-finals during the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea. And that was less due to the superiority of the opponent than to BVB’s own performance.

The evening had already gotten off to an unfortunate start for the BVB delegation, who were stuck on a temporarily closed road for 20 minutes on the way to the stadium, which led to the kick-off being postponed by ten minutes. And when the game went on, a real shock followed immediately: three minutes had been played when Julian Brandt lay down in midfield, grabbed the back of his right thigh and had to be substituted. The Dortmunders have probably lost their most reliable and in-form player of the season so far for an indefinite period of time. Giovanni Reyna came on for Brandt and perhaps this misfortune contributed to the English quickly developing an overwhelming advantage.

Edin Terzic’s men were pinned down in their own half for the first ten minutes and Kai Havertz had a great chance for the Londoners, but shot over the goal from a good position (8′). Eventually, BVB began to act a little more clearly, and after 16 minutes Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had to steer a great free-kick from Marco Reus off the line. But this short period of recovery was quickly over. If too many important players are absent, then this team tends to fall back into old patterns of failure.

At Stamford Bridge, Raphael Guerreiro replaced the suspended Julian Ryerson on the left in the back four, which, especially compared to the 1-0 win in the first leg, resulted in a shift away from physical strength and dynamism towards a little less robustness and more footballing class. In the first duel between the two clubs, the first-leg goal scorer Karim Adeyemi, who was still injured in the thigh, played in his position, and captain Marco Reus was now used on the left wing. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was also absent, just like last weekend in the Bundesliga.

Too many of the players who had brought that impressive energy to Dortmund’s game, which has often been described as a new mentality, were no longer there: Kobel, Ryerson, Adeyemi, Brandt. “We’re fighting back more, we’re ready to suffer, we’re fighting without end,” Sebastian Kehl had said a few days before the trip to London, but there was little to be seen of that now.

