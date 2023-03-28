The energy crisis in Europe is leading to concerns about gas storage levels and maintenance work at various gas storage locations. In this article, we show you why and for how long maintenance work is carried out at gas storage locations in Germany’s neighboring countries.

Not only Occasional maintenance work is carried out at German gas storage locations, and also in neighboring countries, maintenance work is causing temporary failures at various locations. We will inform you here about the duration and reasons for the operational disruptions. This article will be updated daily for you.

Gas storage in France: level and maintenance work up-to-date

The filling level of the gas storage tanks is currently in France at exactly 28,61% (Status: 03/26/2023). This corresponds to a capacity of 38.2193 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 133.6026 TWh of gas can be stored in France. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in France’s gas tanks is increasing by 0.03% every day.

There are currently 19 gas storage locations in France where maintenance work is taking place. For reasons of clarity, only the most recent 5 maintenances are listed here.

Storengy / VGS SERENE ATLANTIC Chéméry, Céré-la-Ronde, Soings-en-Sologne

planned Maintenance work from 03/26/2023, 04:00 to 03/27/2023, 04:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: KA

Status: 03/27/2023, 04:57 am

Storengy / VGS SERENE ATLANTIC Chéméry, Céré-la-Ronde, Soings-en-Sologne

planned Maintenance work from 03/25/2023, 05:00 to 03/26/2023, 04:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: KA

Status: 03/26/2023, 05:54 a.m

Storengy / VGS SERENE ATLANTIC Chéméry, Céré-la-Ronde, Soings-en-Sologne

planned Maintenance work from 03/24/2023, 05:00 to 03/25/2023, 05:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: KA

Status: 03/25/2023, 06:49 a.m

Storengy / VGS SERENE ATLANTIC Chéméry, Céré-la-Ronde, Soings-en-Sologne

planned Maintenance work from 03/23/2023, 05:00 to 03/24/2023, 05:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: KA

Status: 03/24/2023, 06:32 a.m

Storengy / VGS SERENE ATLANTIC Chéméry, Céré-la-Ronde, Soings-en-Sologne

planned Maintenance work from 03/22/2023, 05:00 to 03/23/2023, 05:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: KA

Status: 03/23/2023, 06:33 a.m

Gas storage facility in Poland: Currently unplanned maintenance work on the GSP and other reports

The filling level of the gas storage tanks is currently in Poland at exactly 58,32% (Status: 03/26/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 21.233 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 36.4103 TWh of gas can be stored in Poland. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in Poland’s gas tanks is falling by -0.39% every day.

GSP / VGS GIM Sanok Brzeznica, Husow, Strachocina, Swarzow

unplanned Maintenance work from 03/03/2023, 09:00 to 17/03/2023, 09:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Other failures – PMG Husow

Status: 03/09/2023, 11:51 a.m

GSP / VGS GIM Sanok Brzeznica, Husow, Strachocina, Swarzow

unplanned Maintenance work from 03/03/2023, 09:00 to 17/03/2023, 09:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Other disruption – UGS Swarzow

Status: 09.03.2023, 11:50 a.m

Gas storage in Austria: Currently no maintenance work

The filling level of the gas storage tanks is currently in Austria at exactly 66,77% (Status: 03/26/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 64.5965 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 96.7419 TWh of gas can be stored in Austria. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in Austria’s gas tanks is increasing by 0.24% every day.

Gas storage in the Netherlands: level and maintenance work up to date

The filling level of the gas storage tanks is currently in the Netherlands at exactly 58,95% (Status: 03/26/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 81.9048 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 138.9411 TWh of gas can be stored in the Netherlands. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity of the gas tanks increases by 0.06% every day.

In total there are currently 12 gas storage locations in the Netherlands where maintenance work is taking place. For reasons of clarity, only the most recent 5 maintenances are listed here.

EWE gas storage facility (NL) * / UGS Nüttermoor H-1

planned Maintenance work from 03/27/2023, 07:00 a.m. to 03/27/2023, 11:00 a.m. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance

Status: 03/27/2023, 3:10 p.m

EWE gas storage facility (NL) * / UGS Nüttermoor H-1

planned Maintenance work from 03/27/2023, 07:00 a.m. to 03/27/2023, 11:00 a.m. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance

Status: 03/27/2023, 1:20 p.m

TAQA Gas Storage / UGS Bergermeer

planned Maintenance work from 04/01/2023, 04:00 to 04/05/2023, 04:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Unavailability of the compressor station

Status: 03/24/2023, 11:10 a.m

TAQA Gas Storage / UGS Bergermeer

planned Maintenance work from 05/01/2023, 04:00 a.m. to 06/27/2023, 04:00 a.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Unavailability of the gas processing plant

Status: 03/24/2023, 10:57 am

TAQA Gas Storage / UGS Bergermeer

planned Maintenance work from 03/18/2023, 05:00 a.m. to 03/18/2023, 11:00 a.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Unavailability of the compressor station

Status: 03/20/2023, 09:38 am

Gas storage in Denmark: Up-to-date filling level in the Danish gas storage

The filling level of the gas storage tanks is currently in Denmark at exactly 72,38% (Status: 03/26/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 7.1947 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 9.9404 TWh of gas can be stored in Denmark. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in Denmark’s gas tanks is increasing by 0.06% every day.

Gas storage in Belgium: Up-to-date fill level in the Belgian gas storage

The filling level of the gas storage tanks is currently in Belgium at exactly 34,16% (Status: 03/26/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 2.5999 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 7.61 TWh of gas can be stored in Belgium. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in Belgium’s gas tanks is increasing by 0.25% every day.

Gas storage facility in the Czech Republic: Up-to-date filling level in the Czech gas storage facility

The filling level of the gas storage tanks is currently in Czech Republic at exactly 57,39% (Status: 03/26/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 25.1447 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 43.8099 TWh of gas can be stored in the Czech Republic. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in Czech gas tanks is falling by -0.08% every day.

You can read more information about the gas supply in a country comparison and gas storage locations in Germany in this daily updated article

