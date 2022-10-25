Home Business Gas TTF collapses to € 100 / MWh, more than two thirds below the all-time highs of 2 months ago
Business

Gas TTF collapses to € 100 / MWh, more than two thirds below the all-time highs of 2 months ago

by admin

New step back of the TTF gas, which today dropped to 100 € / Mwh, at its lowest since June. Today the futures on the European natural gas benchmark fell 12%, bringing the balance to -70% compared to the all-time highs reached in August. The unit that emerged among EU leaders to contain the energy crisis, combined with abundant stocks and above average temperatures, favored the further decline in prices. Warmer-than-usual temperatures are expected to persist across the continent through the end of the month, delaying the heating season and allowing storage sites to continue to fill.

See also  Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Thursday, Zhihu rose by more than 4%, Xiaopeng and Ideal rose by more than 3% | China Concept Stock_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Confesercenti-SWG, inflation and expensive energy freeze Christmas expectations

After Johnson’s retirement, Sunak approaches the premiership, Gilt...

Not only the ECB, it will be a...

Tesla’s official price cut: The domestic Model Y...

ERG, announced the start of the wind farm...

Musk’s layoff plan provokes outrage Twitter employee protests:...

Non-performing loans, in 2022 increase in default rates...

U.S. stocks close: The market expects the pace...

Meloni government struggling with a ‘toxic inflation-recession mix’....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy