Gas, USA: shopping in the South, Cugno Le Macine storage site taken over

Gas, the US fund Davidson Kempner takes over the largest storage site in the South in Cugno Le Macine in Basilicata

The investment fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management L.P. based in New York, acquired the concession Cugno Le Macine (field Grottole-Ferrandina, province of Matera which together with the Pisticci field constitute a nodal point both for the gas coming from Algeria and for that programmed by the decision-making structures of the European Union).

Area for storage of natural gas largest in southern Italy, in 2012 entrusted to Geogastockin liquidation since 2020, controlled by Avelar Energy GroupZurich headquarters, the multinational’s European holding company renew led by Russian Viktor Vekselberg who has an estimated assets of 12.3 billion dollars.

The US Fund via the platform Thaliadedicated to energy transition projects, aims to develop the potential of Cugno Le Macinewhose volume of working gas it is calculated in 800 million standard cubic metres. A cubic meter in the protected market, with the protocol of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, costs 0.5 euro. The main objective is “the construction of an energy and infrastructural platform with a European scope and a focus on the Mediterranean”.

Thalia is led by Marco Reggiani managing director and general manager, former president of Italgasgeneral counsel Snampresident of It is stored the most important Italian operator in the gas storage sector and among the largest in Europe. Davidson Kempner manages approximately $36 billion in assets, 500 employees, chairman Anthony Yoseloff, with offices in London, Dublin, Mumbai, Philadelphia, Shenzen, Hong Kong. Lately it was ranked eighth Hedge Fund (hedge fund) largest in the world.

