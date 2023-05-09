Making lupus visible, May 10 is World Health Day

news-txt”>

‘Make lupus visible’, make lupus visible. It is the claim chosen for the world day dedicated to lupus, May 10th. One way to invite people to talk about this disease, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects five million people, mostly women, and can cause pain and inflammation in the heart, kidneys, lungs, blood, joints and skin. There is no known cause or cure for lupus, which can be disabling and potentially fatal, and accessing treatment and medication continues to pose a significant challenge for those affected around the world. From all this comes the need to raise awareness of the disease.

“World Lupus Day is an incredibly important opportunity to raise awareness of the physical, emotional and economic impact lupus can have,” said Syed Atiqul Haq, president of the Bangladesh Lupus Foundation and a member of the World Lupus Foundation Steering Committee. Every voice on World Lupus Day can have an incredible impact and bring greater attention and resources to efforts to end lupus.”