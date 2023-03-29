Fuel prices in Germany have been falling again for a few months. picture alliance

Gasoline and diesel prices in Germany have skyrocketed with the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Here you can read the current prices for petrol and diesel every Tuesday. The past few months have been significantly more expensive than before, especially for diesel drivers. In the meantime, however, the price of diesel is again below the price of petrol. A liter of Super E10 cost the national average on March 27th 1,820 euros. Diesel, however, only 1.693 euros. This was the result of an evaluation by the Clever Tanken comparison portal.

Refueling in Germany has become considerably more expensive in the past year. Triggered by the war in Ukraine and the resulting shortage and uncertainty on the oil market, motorists had to dig deeper and deeper into their pockets.

The time was particularly bitter for diesel drivers in particular, as diesel cost significantly more than petrol despite lower taxes. The price of petrol is now higher than that of diesel again. This shows a weekly evaluation of the comparison portal Clever Tanken. Here you can read the current prices for petrol and diesel every Tuesday.

27.03.2023



Gasoline: 1.82, Diesel: 1.693

On average, a liter of Super E5 in Germany cost 1.82 euros.

The diesel price, on the other hand, was only 1.693 euros.

In both cases, the prices are quite high. After all, diesel is now significantly cheaper than petrol. Because that was different a few months ago, triggered by fears of a possible shortage of diesel.