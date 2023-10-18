Gastrointestinal Outbreak Reported on Virgin Travel’s Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship

Gastrointestinal Outbreak Reported on Virgin Travel’s Scarlet Lady by the CDC

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States has reported a gastrointestinal outbreak on the Scarlet Lady cruise ship operated by Virgin Travel. According to the CDC, 66 passengers and 7 crew members were affected by the outbreak during a cruise that ended in Miami. The affected individuals experienced symptoms such as abdominal cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea.

This incident marks the 14th gastrointestinal outbreak reported on cruise ships that reached the public notification threshold of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023. Norovirus has been identified as the causative agent in 13 out of the 14 reported outbreaks.

To control the outbreak onboard, the ship implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures as outlined in its prevention plan. Stool samples from those affected by gastrointestinal symptoms were collected for testing, and passengers and crew members exhibiting symptoms were isolated.

The CDC is currently investigating the outbreak and has not yet determined the exact cause. However, contaminated water or food are cited as the most likely sources of gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise ships, according to data from the CDC and FDA.

Virgin Voyages, the cruise line operator, has stated that there will be no impact on the ship’s upcoming itinerary or ports of call as a result of the outbreak. They assure that they are working closely with the CDC and its medical professionals to address the situation.

Michelle Bentubo, the COO of Virgin Voyages, reassured passengers by stating, “There is currently no impact on the departure time of the next trip or the ports of call.” The company remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of its passengers and crew members.