Lolita the Orca Dies in Captivity: Necropsy Reveals Chronic Conditions

Lolita, the orca that was held in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium for over five decades, has passed away. The necropsy report, released by the center itself, states that Lolita died from multiple chronic conditions including kidney disease and pneumonia.

According to the Miami Seaquarium, the necropsy was conducted by renowned veterinarians and pathologists in the United States, led by Dr. Judy St Leger, an expert in the field. The report revealed that Lolita suffered from acute and chronic bronchointerstitial pneumonia, kidney degeneration, and a chronic heart condition with degeneration of the heart valves.

The results of the analysis indicate that Lolita’s death was a result of the progression of several chronic diseases, some of which were attributed to the natural process of aging.

Lolita, also known as “Toki o Tokitae,” died on August 18 at the Miami Seaquarium. Her remains were transported to Washington state in September and handed over to the local Lummi tribe.

The Seaquarium acknowledged Lolita’s longevity, stating that she was one of the longest-lived orcas in human care, surpassing the average lifespan of orcas in the wild. The park expressed deep sadness over her loss and vowed to honor her memory every day.

Lolita’s captivity had been a subject of debate among animal protection groups, who had been advocating for her release from the Seaquarium. Activists argued that living in a pool unsuitable for an animal of her size and complexity was detrimental to her well-being.

The owner of the Miami Seaquarium, Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, and the non-profit organization Friends of Toki, had previously announced plans to relocate Lolita to a natural sea pen in the northwest of the United States. The proposal was supported by Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts. The plan aimed to return Lolita to the area where she was captured in 1970, between Washington state and Canada’s border.

Prior to her death, Lolita was confined to a pool with a length of approximately 60 feet (18 meters) and a maximum depth of 20 feet (6.1 meters). After the park reapplied for a new exhibitor license with the United States Department of Agriculture, Lolita was not made publicly visible.

Lolita’s life in captivity drew attention and sparked discussions about the ethics of keeping large marine mammals in confined spaces. As her story comes to a close, animal rights advocates hope that her legacy will continue to raise awareness about the needs and welfare of animals in captivity.

Share this: Facebook

X

