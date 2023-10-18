Marco Antonio Solís Closes Iconic American Leg of El Buki World Tour in Chicago

Mexican Icon Marco Antonio Solís Closes American Leg of El Buki World Tour in Chicago

On Sunday, October 15, Marco Antonio Solís concluded the American leg of his El Buki World Tour with a memorable performance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The Mexican singer-songwriter, known for his contributions to Latin music, treated fans to a night filled with his greatest hits and classics that have become anthems for multiple generations in the United States and Latin America.

The concert marked a significant milestone in Solís’ career, as it was his first performance in Chicago since 1977 when he played with his band Los Bukis in front of a small crowd of 20 fans at a local club. Since then, Solís has risen to become a key figure in Latin music, with an impressive track record of 27 hits in the top 10 of the Hot Latin Songs chart, according to Billboard. He has also achieved 12 No. 1 albums on the Top Latin Albums chart.

Dressed in an impeccable two-piece white denim suit adorned with rhinestones, Solís took the stage around 9:00 pm local time. Backed by a band of nearly 20 musicians, including trumpets, trombones, electric and acoustic guitars, drums, and a piano, as well as four dancers, Solís delivered a captivating performance that lasted over two hours.

The enthusiastic audience, which included former member of Los Horóscopos de Durango Marisol Terrazas, sang along to each song throughout the evening. Solís expressed his gratitude for the support he has received over the years and emphasized the importance of love in today’s tumultuous times.

“It is very difficult to digest this, to understand it. God knows what he does, and we fully trust him,” Solís said. “Life goes on, love goes on, it never ends. Thank you for being here and for the support during all these years. To my contemporaries of 50 and over who have supported us since the time of Los Bukis and to all the romantic youth, thank you for continuing to believe in love.”

Solís performed a variety of songs from his extensive catalog, including “Y Ahora Te Vas,” “El Celoso,” “Si Te Could Lie,” “I Accept My Defeat,” “La Venia Bendita,” “Mi eternal secret love,” “More than your friend,” and “Either I’m leaving or you’re leaving,” among others. He also paid tribute to Los Bukis by performing one of their biggest hits, “Tu Cárcel,” and sharing the story of how he wrote the song during a challenging time in his life back in 1986.

The El Buki World Tour, produced by Live Nation, has been a resounding success, with the Una Historia Cantada reunion tour of Los Bukis cracking the top 10 of Billboard’s 2021 Year-End Boxscore Charts. Solís will continue the tour in Latin America, bringing his iconic music and captivating performances to fans across the region.

Fans can look forward to more unforgettable moments as Marco Antonio Solís continues to leave a lasting impact on Latin music and connect with audiences around the world.

