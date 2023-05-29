Gathering in Xingtai, Niucheng Night Talk Stereo System “Galaxy Project” private meeting entered Hebei Laidun doors and windows-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Gathering in Xingtai, Niucheng Night Talk Stereo System “Galaxy Project” private meeting will enter Hebei Laidun doors and windows

Going to Hebei • Co-gathering Laidun doors and windows On the morning of the 27th, Mi Jianjun, general manager of Stereo System, together with senior executives of the group and a number of dual-brand customers across the country, visited Hebei Laidun Door and Window Headquarters. It is reported that, as an advocate of high-end system doors and windows, Laidon Doors and Windows and Stereo System have maintained a long-term cooperative relationship since the establishment of cooperation in 2019. In March this year, the two parties even signed a dual-brand cooperation agreement. Led by Zhang Liang, Chairman of Laidun Doors and Windows, members of the “Galaxy Project” visited the production workshop of Laidun Doors and Windows. The on-site staff gave detailed explanations on product technology, production process, quality control and other aspects. Afterwards, members of the “Galaxy Project” walked into the Laidun Doors and Windows Xingtai Easy House store. The store displays a full range of products of Laidun doors and windows, and the staff will lead everyone to have a deep understanding of the performance, advantages, and technological innovations of each series of products of Laidun doors and windows. Private Sharing Empowerment Create Ecological Win-Win At the beginning of the event, Mi Jianjun, general manager of Stereo Systems, made an opening speech for the private meeting. He shared from three perspectives: the severe situation of the door and window industry, how to break through the development, and the development plan of the Stereo system. Mi Jianjun pointed out that as the door and window industry changes from an incremental market to a stock market, competition intensifies, and the traditional model can no longer meet the needs of the current market. Only by building system doors and windows, upgrading competition, improving product and service quality, deepening channels, and making good use of existing media can there be a way out. Therefore, Stery Systems has proposed the “Galaxy Project” dual-brand cooperation strategy, focusing on brand, product, system, and service empowerment, to help cooperative door and window enterprise customers stand out in the fierce competition in the door and window market. See also Patrizia Grieco: "Recapitalize companies to exploit the Pnrr effect" Subsequently, Director Yu Weimin shared “How Windows Enterprises Leverage Influence Through New Media” at the private meeting. Director Yu Weimin shared from five aspects: customer research and judgment, platform research and judgment, user behavior research and judgment, content methodology, and operation methodology. The current marketing has shifted from enterprise center to user center, and the focus has shifted from product research and development to insight into user needs. Therefore, research on customer needs has become extremely important. Only through in-depth research on customer needs can we understand what products and services customers need, and provide products and services that meet customer needs and even exceed customer expectations. In the current era where traffic is king and users are supreme, if you want to attract user traffic, you must take users as the main body of marketing activities, instead of simply relying on traffic advertisements for marketing activities. Only by combining content with users can valuable communication be formed, thereby attracting more users’ attention and leveraging brand influence with half the effort. After director Yu Weimin shared, the guests discussed new media, especially Douyin operation and other related issues, and reached a number of consensus. Niucheng Night Talk • Talk about the future of doors and windows “Niucheng Night Talk” is an exchange of ideas and a sharing of win-win cooperation. After the dinner, many leaders and guests conducted in-depth exchanges on product innovation, technology development, channel development and market operations, and jointly discussed the future development direction and opportunities of the door and window industry. The exchanges and discussions were fruitful, and the participants benefited a lot. The participants expressed the hope that such activities would continue and be normalized.

